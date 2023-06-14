Queen Rania proves dusty pink is the perfect summer shade as she steps out in an elegant lace dress and subtle belt

Queen Rania stepped out for an important engagement today and wore the most fabulous dusty pink gown from Dolce and Gabbana.

Queen Rania of Jordan attended an engagement on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Queen Rania's dusty pink dress for this event was another fantastic look as she nailed an all-pink ensemble that was both classic and modern.

Queen Rania of Jordan looked wonderful on Tuesday as she stepped out in Amman to attend a Graduation Ceremony at the International Academy. For this prestigious occasion, Her Majesty wore a dusty pink dress that perfectly blended modernity with a short knee-length cut, and femininity in a classic lace overlay.

The long-sleeved dress featured a hidden zip closure, and a fit-and-flare design that hugged Her Majesty's torso, waist, and hips, but flared at her thighs to give the Queen a full range of motion. This stunning look is last season's Dolce and Gabbana and was called the Pink Lace Flounce Midi Dress.

Accompanying this Dolce and Gabbana dress, the Queen paired the dress with a bag from the same brand. The queen wore the ‘Sicily’ Small Tote Bag in Grey which she has actually worn to a number of engagements in the past.

The Queen also wore a pair of Dior Pumps with this look with a similar pink shade. Her Majesty re-wore the Rose Gold and Blush Mesh Pointed Toe Pumps which she has been snapped in before.

Allie Silver Belt, (£20.00) $30.00 | White Stuff Much like Queen Rania's belt, this thin wasit clinching belt is the perfect silver accessory to add to any high end look. This piece is made from 100% leather and features a silver hardware buckle as well as a metalic silver shine to the leather.

The Queen put her own spin on this look by adding a delicate belt to this ensemble. This wasn't an original part of the Dolce and Gabbana look and showed how the Queen's stylists were able to add a sprinkling of subtle glamour to this look. The waist of this dress was elevated by the belt and drew attention to the Queen's figure.

It is unknown where Her Majesty purchased her belt from but based on the high-end labels behind the rest of her look it was likely a designer brand. But you don't have to fork out a lot to achieve this cinched-in look, as many brands sell similar silver belts for reasonable prices.

Her Majesty has been stepping out in some fabulous outfits recently. On Monday, Queen Rania's delicate lace blue gown stunned as she steps out for an important charity event alongside her glamorous cousin-in-law Princess Ghida. Similarly, earlier in the month, Queen Rania combined tradition and modernity in two highly decorated chic dresses for Jordanian Royal Wedding.

