Queen Rania's delicate lace blue gown stuns as she steps out for important charity event alongside her glamorous cousin-in-law Princess Ghida

Queen Rania's blue gown wows as she steps out with glamorous cousin-in-law Princess Ghida Talal for an important event - King Hussein Cancer Foundations Gala. Princess Ghida is a full-time cancer activist and chairperson of the charitable foundation.

It's been a fairly busy time in the social diary of the Jordanian Royal Family as it's been one event after another. Queen Rania's highly decorated dresses at her daughter's wedding dazzled guests and as we can clearly see from Queen Rania's blue gown - the royal is far from done being the belle of the ball.

Queen Rania's blue gown is from the Lebanese designer Elie Saab. The Queen appears to have had it altered as the original piece, per HELLO!, was a bodice dress.

Princess Ghida is the chairperson of the board of trustees of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation and Center (KHCF) and (KHCC). Ghida married Prince Talal bin Muhammad, first cousin of King Abdullah II, in 1991. The couple live in Jordan and have three children - Prince Hussein, and twins Princess Raja'a and Prince Muhammad.

The royal has been heavily involved in charitable interests for many years and is also well known for her glamorous get-ups, just like her cousin-in-law Queen Rania. She also was one of the illustrious guests who attended the Jordanian royal wedding.

The Jordanian royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif took place on Thursday, June 1, 2023. The glamorous ceremony was attended by the who's who of European royals and members of the British Royal Family too.

Kate Middleton's Elie Saab gown delighted royal fans at the Jordanian Royal wedding as Princess Catherine also showed off her ability to nail modest glamour by wearing two incredibly stylish long-sleeved floor-length gowns.

Many royal fans couldn't take their eyes off Princess Beatrice's tiara, which belongs to her mother Sarah Ferguson - who wore it on her own wedding day!

Speaking of wedding days, a very loved-up Queen Rania recently took to her Instagram account to pay tribute to her beloved husband, in celebration of their decades-long marriage. It's easy to see that they totally adore each other and have maintained a loving relationship throughout the years.

The couple has been together for 30 years after meeting at a dinner party back in January 1993. They have four children, Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma, and Prince Hashem.

Sharing an adorable photo reel of their happy relationship, the Queen wrote, "Each passing day brings us closer, and each passing year shows me just how incredibly blessed I am to spend my life with you. Happy 30th anniversary, my King."