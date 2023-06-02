Princess Beatrice's tiara shines at Jordanian royal wedding as she pays tribute to Fergie with rare headpiece

Princess Beatrice's blue dress stands out from the crowd at the royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif. The Princess was among a slew of recognizable royals from around the world, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and Princess Mary of Denmark.

The Princess and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi stepped out at the Jordanian royal wedding.

Among those at the event were members of the British Royal Family and other royals from around the world.

It's safe to say that a good time was had by all the nuptials of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif, and that those lucky enough to be invited provided all the glamour one would expect from such an event.

Princess Beatrice sported two looks for the celebrations. The first look, the Celia Dress by Needle & Thread, was a perfectly powder blue sparkly number - synched in at the waist with a black belt.

The second was a stunning gown from Lebanese American designer Reem Acra. The stunning dress is the designer's blush pink Embellished Ruffled Satin-Piqué Gown and it looked resplendent alongside Tyler Ellis' Lee Pouchet clutch in cherry blossom crushed velvet.

(Image credit: Royal Hashemite Court/Youtube)

What really caught our eye, however, was the unmissable accessory that she had on her head. Princess Beatrice's tiara may be familiar to royal fans as it was worn by her mother, Sarah Ferguson at her wedding.

Although Sarah Ferguson's engagement ring broke the mold in its own unique way, Sarah Ferguson's wedding tiara was even more special as unlike many other female members of the Royal Family - she was able to keep hers.

The Duchess wore a fresh flower garland for the first part of her wedding back in 1986, with her diamond tiara underneath. Known as the York tiara, the diamond scroll-shaped headpiece has floral accents and was designed by the famous jewelers beloved by generations of royals - Garrard.

In the decades following her wedding, the Duchess has been seen wearing the tiara multiple times. It's believed that the stunning tiara was a gift from the late Queen Elizabeth and Duke of Edinburgh.

(Image credit: Bettmann / Contributor/Getty Images)

It was this stunning piece of jewelry that Sarah has been seen wearing over the past few decades since her royal wedding and even following her royal divorce. In recent years, however, it's rarely been seen in public.

Its appearance at the Jordanian royal wedding ceremony was very fitting as fellow guests including European royals, Arab heads of state, dignitaries, and fellow members of the British Royal family sported their own bling.

The Princess of Wales wore Queen Mary’s Lovers Knot Tiara, which is one of Queen Elizabeth's tiaras. She's worn this stunning piece before and it's got an extra special connection to the late Princess Diana, who was often pictured wearing the beautiful creation.