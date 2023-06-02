We love Kate Middleton’s sassy response to being told she’s lucky to have Prince William

Kate Middleton gave a cheeky response when one of her friends told her she was lucky to have Prince William and we're obsessed.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have known each other for over 20 years, meeting at St Andrews University.

One of her friends made a comment about the fact she was dating Prince William, to which Kate gave the best response.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been married for 12 years, but the couple met a good decade before that when they were both studying at St Andrews University.

The couple were friends for a while before they started a romantic relationship, but when they did get involved, one of Kate's friends made a comment about how 'lucky' Kate was to be dating Prince William.

Kate's response? "He's lucky to have me," which was said with a grin, according to Claudia Joseph, author of Kate Middleton: Princess in Waiting.

It's clear the Princess of Wales isn't afraid to say what she thinks when it comes to her relationship with Prince William.

It was recently revealed how Kate was "upset" that William "didn't stick up for her" following the release of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare.

Prince Harry 'targeted' Prince William and Princess Kate in his memoir, and it was later revealed that Kate felt that William should have spoken out in defense of his wife, rather than following the royal rule of keeping quiet.

OK reported that Spare “took a toll on Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship” and “she’s grown increasingly upset that her husband hasn’t snapped back at his brother.”

A source said, “Kate felt William should stick up for her more. Yet William and the Palace thought that saying nothing was best.”

And behind closed doors, it's been reported that the Wales' marriage is "not all sweetness" as the couple apparently have their fair share of arguments.

According to royal author Tom Quinn's book, Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, palace insiders speak of "terrible rows" between the couple, with the seemingly "calm" royals often "throwing things at each other."

Speaking about Prince William and Kate Middleton's seemingly perfect pairing to Fox News Digital, Quinn revealed, "Someone at the palace told me about the nicknames they have for each other. But it’s not all sweetness."

"They have terrible rows where they throw things at each other. Kate might seem to be a very calm person, and William also. But it’s not always true. Because the big stress for William and Kate is that they’re constantly surrounded by [palace aides]. It’s like a Jane Austen novel."

In his book, Quinn also documents royal family nicknames with a passage from a former member of palace staff revealing that Kate calls William "babe," when all is good between the pair, but when he fusses over her "endless mane of hair," she turns to jokingly calling him "baldy."

We love this sassy side of Kate!