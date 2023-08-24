Queen Rania just proved that chunky sandals are late summer's go-to shoe

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In a picture Queen Rania posted to her Instagram, she showed off a really chic pair of chunky black sandals that we are totally enamored by - and we're buying a pair for ourselves immediately.

Often, British royals are complimented and regarded for their timeless and influential senses of style - but the Brits aren't the only royals with some notable fashion chops. In fact, Queen Rania of Jordan is almost constantly on our radar when it comes to women in fashion whom we deeply admire, and we just saw the Queen wearing a pair of black chunky sandals that totally piqued our interest.

In Rania's most recent Instagram post, she shared a carousel of photos of her, her husband King Abdullah II, as well as her son and her daughter, Prince Hashem and Princess Salma. "Summers are sweeter with you... So thankful," she captioned her post.

We couldn't help but notice however, as we often do, that the Queen's outfit was really really chic in the picture, as she sported a pair of black chunky sandals (one of the biggest shoe trends of 2023) and a midi-length black dress.

Her long black dress, which features a zipper detailing in the center, perfectly complements her long caramel-coloured hair, and she paired the breezy midi dress perfectly with a pair of summer 2023's best sandal - a chunky black sandal.

These sandals in particular take on the form of a comfy yet chic option for summer footwear that you could also wear well into fall, especially on those warmer autumn days.

Location Slingback Platform Sandal (Women), $135 (£107) | Nordstrom Buttery-soft leather straps lend modern comfort and style to a slingback sandal grounded by a cushioned footbed and chunky platform sole.

Not only are these sandals undoubtedly super comfortable, but they're also extremely versatile, and will match with essentially any outfit. Pair them with a dress if you're going out to dinner, or pair them with your favourite wide-leg trousers (we've been admiring Katie Holmes' wide leg trousers recently) or pair of jeans for a more casual look.

As Queen Rania showed off pictures of her adorable family, fans in the comments of her post sung their praises for the family, wishing them well as their summer comes to a close. Mostly, fans were happy to see images of Hashim and Salma, as they are both not often in public.

"And finally the photos of Princess Salma 😍🤍," one fan commented.

One even compared Prince Hashim to a familiar singer. "I feel Prince Hashim looks like Justin Bieber," another person commented. We totally see it!