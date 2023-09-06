Princess Anne’s ‘frosty’ response and ‘sense of exclusion’ with Queen Camilla as she took ‘slow-thaw route’

Princess Anne’s “frosty” response and “sense of exclusion” with Queen Camilla early on has been revealed by a body language expert who claims she took a “slow-thaw route”. 

The Princess Royal has long been known as one of the most hard-working members of the immediate and extended Royal Family, supporting Queen Elizabeth and now King Charles. Princess Anne’s coronation portrait position highlighted her brother’s respect for her and she appeared with him and Queen Camilla at some significant occasions this year, including the garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse during Royal Week 2023. However, it’s been suggested that Princess Anne initially showed signs of being uncertain about Queen Camilla. 

Opening up to Express.co.uk back in 2021, body language expert Judi James expressed her belief that the senior royal once seemed a little “frosty” towards her sister-in-law…

The Royal Family after the blessing of King Charles and Queen Camilla's marriage

(Image credit: Photo by STEFAN ROUSSEAU/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

After King Charles and Queen Camilla’s wedding in 2005, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were present alongside plenty of other royals for the blessing at Windsor Castle. Princess Anne was there too and Judi observed slightly “frosty” body language from her.

"At the poses after their wedding the Queen and Philip stood back and away from the couple on the steps, which prevented any happy family photographs being taken and it looks very much as though Anne is equally unwilling to look anything more than frosty here, too,” she claimed. 

This wasn’t the only occasion analysed by Judi, who also disclosed how the Princess Royal appeared to be using a “barrier gesture” a few months later at the Order of the Garter ceremony. 

The royals arrive for the blessing after the civil wedding of King Charles and Queen Camilla

(Image credit: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

She alleged, "There seems to be a sense of exclusion here as Anne stands closer to her brother to apparently push Camilla out of the small group here, even raising her arm so that her elbow forms a barrier gesture. Both Charles and Anne look grim-faced here, rather than sociable."

According to Judi, Princess Anne’s reported body language is something she continued to display in 2006. She and Queen Camilla were pictured together and Judi remarked upon how it seems that “Anne strides behind her with seemingly no attempt to catch up”.

The expert added, “She looks as though she might be ignoring or cutting Camilla rather than avoiding her, suggesting she is taking the same slow-thaw route to her sister-in-law as her mother.”

King Charles, Queen Camilla and Princess Anne attend The Order of the Garter Service

(Image credit: Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

Eventually, Judi perceived a heart-warming shift in their relationship and by 2007 the two royals were photographed at Buckingham Palace laughing together warmly.

"A year later Camilla’s popularity with the public was rising and she was proving her worth as a member of The Firm via some tours abroad with Charles,” Judi explained, before continuing, “[It’s] the pose of the two women laughing together in the line-up that really seems to signal not just a thawing of the frost between them but a growing sense of close friendship between two women who have so much in common.” 

Queen Camilla and Princess Anne laughing on two occasions

(Image credit: Future//Image 1:Photo by © Pool Photograph/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images //Image 2:Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Princess Anne and Queen Camilla both share a passion for horse-racing and throughout the years have continued to showcase their dedication to their royal duties. They’ve also been pictured enjoying each other’s company numerous times since 2005 and so it seems that Princess Anne’s “frosty” body language has indeed thawed.

