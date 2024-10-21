Kate Moss makes a convincing case for winter florals - wearing the chicest vintage slip dress that's perfect for the festive season ahead
We can't wait to shop similar styles before they sell out!
Kate Moss reminds us of her iconic status, spotted in a floral vintage dress soon after she walked the Victoria Secrets show. Proving florals aren't inclusive for spring/summer styling, she wears the chicest red and black floral dress with an edgey black lace skirt. This is a look that we can't wait to recreate this season.
Kate's red floral dress is the kind of item that will make you rethink your whole autumn capsule wardrobe, it's playful yet sophisticated and would work perfectly for festive styling. The dress comes in a colour palette of red and cream flowers on a dark black base, making it fabulous for creating wintery outfits with a twist. It's finished with a black lace skirt and the semi-sheer fabric adds a vintage edge to this look that also truly embodies Moss' signature style.
Shop Wintry Floral Dresses
This dress one of the best wedding guest dresses, ideal for those autumnal nuptials. Made from silk crepe, it's hand-painted with intricate florals that make this dress simply beautiful.
This dress features flutter sleeves and a wintry floral print that's ideal for special occasions. Style with a sleek blazer and slingback heels or for a casual look with the best wool jumper or cardigan.
Style The Floral Dress With
Nothing signals the festive season quite like a velvet blazer. This fabulous wardrobe staple looks delightful layered over dresses, blouses or even light knitwear, get yours quick before they sell out!
Who doesn't love a sequin handbag? This pick is just in time for the festive season. Wear with almost anything, from black tailored looks to playful printed dresses.
Whilst we don't know the exact origins of her dress, we suspect it's a vintage find, however, there are also plenty of fabulous alternatives on the high street to create a similar look and feel. She paired the dress with a sleek tuxedo jacket and a classic black handbag. She finished off the look with earrings from the designer Jessica McCormack—Victoria Beckham's earrings are often from this brand too.
This look proves that mixing florals into your seasonal rotation really works and they can add a fresh, unexpected twist that's also sophisticated and adds dimension to your look. Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "This is classic Kate. A floral print dress that almost looks as if it could have been from her collaboration with Topshop back in the day (look out for her forthcoming Zara collection by the way!), tights, boots and a military-style jacket."
Later saying, "Just when we thought florals has been pushed down the trend list behind burgundy and leopard print, Kate goes and proves us all wrong. It's the ideal cosy but glamorous evening look, and is getting us excited for Christmas party outfits already"
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Back in Action Memory Foam Pillow review: Some will love it, others will hate it but I'll recommend this pillow for neck pain every time
The Back in Action Memory Foam Pillow is a unique shape and it won't be for everyone. Find out if it could help ease your neck pain though as Caramel Quin reviews
By Caramel Quin Published
-
Princess Anne looked so cosy-chic in her classic camel coat, mid-calf boots and sentimental scarf
The Princess Royal went for her signature timeless style as she enjoyed a day at the races - and her scarf was reportedly a sweet gift
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Helen Skelton is the queen of practical outfits - her dry robe, chunky walking boots and cap ticks all our style boxes for wet winter outings
Helen Skelton's dry changing robe, walking boots and baseball cap showed that functional winter outfits can also be incredibly chic
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Victoria Beckham’s camel flares and elderberry red roll neck jumper combination exudes comfort and sophistication - and reminds us to never underestimate the power of a belt
The Queen of smart-casual does it again with an easy-to-replicate ensemble
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
Amal Clooney's two-tone yellow trench coat and royal purple midi dress is the unexpectedly beautiful colour combination we're adding to our wardrobes this season
The human rights lawyer proves wardrobe staples can be anything but basic
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Sienna Miller just inspired us to buy some leather trousers, after styling hers with a luxe-looking chevron knit
Switching up her boho looks for an edgier style
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
Dirty Dancing icon Jennifer Grey just made a simple skirt and jumper look so cool – and her patent loafers are the comfy alternative to heels we'll be wearing all season
Jennifer Grey is our new style muse
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
We had never considered this vibrant green colour for party season, but Victoria Beckham just convinced us otherwise – and her chilli red heels are so elegant
A colour combination inspired by a spicy margarita
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
Anne Hathaway just wore chic leather trousers and a pinstripe shirt with this year's hottest shoe - her comfortable kitten heels are so-trend
With pops of red adding flirty fun to her outfit, Anne Hathaway created a statement casual look that's perfect for this season
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Eva Mendes wears the most joyous multicolored shirt dress - it's from the Parisian brand French women love
Kate Middleton and Sienna Miller are also big fans of Sezane
By Caroline Parr Published