Kate Moss makes a convincing case for winter florals - wearing the chicest vintage slip dress that's perfect for the festive season ahead

Kate Moss reminds us of her iconic status, spotted in a floral vintage dress soon after she walked the Victoria Secrets show. Proving florals aren't inclusive for spring/summer styling, she wears the chicest red and black floral dress with an edgey black lace skirt. This is a look that we can't wait to recreate this season.

Kate's red floral dress is the kind of item that will make you rethink your whole autumn capsule wardrobe, it's playful yet sophisticated and would work perfectly for festive styling. The dress comes in a colour palette of red and cream flowers on a dark black base, making it fabulous for creating wintery outfits with a twist. It's finished with a black lace skirt and the semi-sheer fabric adds a vintage edge to this look that also truly embodies Moss' signature style.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Wintry Floral Dresses

Rixo Cinzia Silk Maxi Dress £335 at Rixo This dress one of the best wedding guest dresses, ideal for those autumnal nuptials. Made from silk crepe, it's hand-painted with intricate florals that make this dress simply beautiful. Topshop flutter sleeve midi dress in rust floral £65 at ASOS This dress features flutter sleeves and a wintry floral print that's ideal for special occasions. Style with a sleek blazer and slingback heels or for a casual look with the best wool jumper or cardigan. Anthropology Strapless Satin Slip Dress From £48 (was £98) at Anthropology Made from floaty, lightweight satin in a maxi slip silhouette, with an elegant bandeau neckline this dress takes glamorous styling to the next level. Accessorise with your favourite jewellery and heels.

Style The Floral Dress With

Mango Velvet Blazer £89.99 at Mango Nothing signals the festive season quite like a velvet blazer. This fabulous wardrobe staple looks delightful layered over dresses, blouses or even light knitwear, get yours quick before they sell out! Olga Berg Ilana Sequin Drawstring Bag £79 at Revolve Who doesn't love a sequin handbag? This pick is just in time for the festive season. Wear with almost anything, from black tailored looks to playful printed dresses. Swarovski Imber Drop Earrings £99 at Swarovski These drop earrings are a fabulous staple to see you through the season. Plus they are gold-tone plated and they feature iconic Swarovski crystals that are made to last.

Whilst we don't know the exact origins of her dress, we suspect it's a vintage find, however, there are also plenty of fabulous alternatives on the high street to create a similar look and feel. She paired the dress with a sleek tuxedo jacket and a classic black handbag. She finished off the look with earrings from the designer Jessica McCormack—Victoria Beckham's earrings are often from this brand too.

This look proves that mixing florals into your seasonal rotation really works and they can add a fresh, unexpected twist that's also sophisticated and adds dimension to your look. Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "This is classic Kate. A floral print dress that almost looks as if it could have been from her collaboration with Topshop back in the day (look out for her forthcoming Zara collection by the way!), tights, boots and a military-style jacket."

Later saying, "Just when we thought florals has been pushed down the trend list behind burgundy and leopard print, Kate goes and proves us all wrong. It's the ideal cosy but glamorous evening look, and is getting us excited for Christmas party outfits already"

(Image credit: Getty Images)