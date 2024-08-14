Princess Anne's practical alternative career choice if she hadn't been born royal might just surprise you
Princess Anne once revealed the surprising career path she'd have wanted to pursue if she hadn't been a member of the Royal Family
Princess Anne’s very practical career choice if she’d never been born a member of the Royal Family is something that many people might be surprised by.
Although Princess Anne doesn’t have full-time security, she is one of the most important working members of the Royal Family and has been devoted to her royal duties for decades. She first started carrying out public engagements when she was 18 and although the Princess Royal also had a successful equestrian career, since she retired her full-time job has been her royal role. However, that doesn’t mean that King Charles’s younger sister hasn’t ever considered embarking on a very different career path. Princess Anne herself revealed in 2020 during an interview with Vanity Fair that she’d have been an engineer if she wasn’t royal.
"The practicalities of how things work, I think, was always interesting as far as I was concerned," the Princess Royal explained. "But I think it was a little bit early in the sort of scheme of things to have gone down that route."
The Princess Royal: From Princess Mary to Princess Anne by Helen Cathcart | £11.99 at Amazon
There have only been seven Princess Royals throughout history and this insightful biography explores this role and the life of the current Princess Royal, Princess Anne. It delves into how those who came before her shaped this position and draws on journals, royal letters and associated material.
Instead, as noted by the publication, Princess Anne has focused on championing women in this field in her role as Patron of Women Into Science and Engineering. The senior royal went on to reveal that she’s "certainly enjoyed" being part of "trying to encourage more girls to look at engineering as a realistic career" even if she never ended up pursuing this career herself.
Princess Anne’s chosen career path if she hadn't been born royal is something that might astound some people, but given her passion for science and practicality it makes sense. There is even an engineering medal named in her honour - The Princess Royal Silver Medal.
It recognises a demonstrated and outstanding personal contribution to British engineering and in 2021, as per the Royal Academy of Engineering, Princess Anne "generously allowed" them to rename it after her. This was done in tribute to her own "outstanding contributions as a Royal Fellow" and her role as an "exceptional champion for engineering".
Her passion for this field is something that she shared with the late Prince Philip. Father and daughter are understood to have been very close and they both shared a commitment to royal duties and a no-nonsense attitude. Another medal awarded by the Royal Academy is the Prince Philip medal and Princess Anne presented to a female engineer for the first time in 2021 - just months after he passed away at Windsor Castle.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Speaking to ITV News’s Chris Ship on what would’ve been her "inquisitive" father’s 100th birthday Princess Anne added, "There were not many people who understood just how broad his interests were and how supportive he was to an astonishingly wide range of organisations. His perspective was really important."
"He probably asked more questions than he gave opinions. He was always good at that," she continued, before reflecting that it is "probably true" that she and Prince Philip are so similar - including with their fascination for how things worked.
"I think that’s probably true because I think if anything broke, there was always ‘have a look at this, see if you can mend it’. We didn’t throw things away, I’m that old. We have to re-educate ourselves on the basis of not throwing quite so much away. That often comes from your own family background," the Princess Royal said.
It seems that Princess Anne’s practical alternative career if she hadn’t been a royal is something Prince Philip likely would have approved of - and potentially would have explored himself.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Iconic pictures of a young Sophie Wessex before she became a royal
The now Duchess of Edinburgh is a beloved asset to the royals - and she was always a chic powerhouse
By Jack Slater Published
-
Kate Garraway masters late summer dressing with eye-catching maxi skirt and cream blazer – the ever so versatile pieces looks effortlessly chic
We can't get enough of Kate's latest look
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Princess Anne's snazzy sunglasses have inspired us to go bold and try something a little more unusual
Princess Anne's snazzy sunglasses have reached iconic status and they're a practical yet unique item for sunny, bright days
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Did Princess Anne win an Olympic medal and what did she compete in?
Princess Anne has been handing out plenty of medals in Paris and the senior royal has competed at the Olympics herself in the past
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne’s unusual request before Mike Tindall married Zara and he ‘couldn't blame her’ for asking
Princess Anne reportedly made a rather unusual request to Mike Tindall before his and Zara's royal wedding back in 2011
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne's nickname for King Charles is unusual to say the least but it reflects their 'very close' bond
The Princess Royal has the sweetest nickname for her brother King Charles and has been described by an expert as his 'right-hand woman'
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Was Timothy Laurence married before Princess Anne and how did they meet?
Sir Timothy Laurence has been married to Princess Anne for decades and here's all you need to know about their royal romance
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Where does Princess Anne live? All we know about the sprawling Gatcombe Park Estate that she and other royals call home
Princess Anne lives in the gorgeous Gloucestershire countryside and she shares her historic estate with several other royals
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne in hospital with 'minor injuries' and concussion after incident at royal estate
The Princess Royal is currently in hospital after an incident at her Gatcombe Park estate, Buckingham Palace has confirmed
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
32 touching moments between Princess Anne and Zara Tindall
The Princess Royal and her only daughter, Zara Tindall, share a love of sports, but it goes far beyond that as these photos prove
By Jack Slater Published