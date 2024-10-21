8 classic and elegant manicure designs that promise to elevate your nails - no matter their length
From a sheer pink to a crisp French tip, these are the nail looks we always return to for elegant-looking hands...
While the manicure trends are everchanging, there are some elegant nail designs that will always endure, regardless of the season or style shift. Like that of a little black dress or red lip, they're a constant that can always be relied upon to elevate your fingertips to classier heights...
Though there's certainly no shortage of stylish looks to consider among this year's nail trends, when the occasion calls for elegance, there are a handful of manicures we always seem to return to. They're the sort of colour and design that complements everything and affords a sense of expense and luxury to your talons, regardless of your nail length. A signature red or milky white, for instance, are both examples of timeless nail colours that will elevate your nails to accessories in their own right.
So, if you're seeking a manicure that promises versatility and sophistication - no matter the season or setting - we've rounded up eight nail looks that ooze elegance...
8 classy and elegant nail looks that never tire
While manicures can be a little subjective, there are some hues and designs that we can all agree are more classic and luxe-looking than others. Shades that were almost made to adorn fingertips holding a glass of red wine or a designer handbag. They evoke a sense of effortlessness and put-togetherness from their wearer, making them a go-to for occasions - or just when you can't decide which of the plethora of nail trends to opt for.
Speaking of nail trends, you can often spot these elegant options among the season's latest and greatest looks, because as mentioned, they never go out of style.
Our elegant nail staples
Touted as one of the best sheer nail polishes, this style of milky pink never goes out of style and will always afford and elegant finish to your nails.
The key to an expensive-looking and elegant manicure is shine. If you're planning to paint your nails at home, we recommend investing in a clear top coat, like this one from essie, which promises a gel-like gleam.
To ward off dry skin and ensure your manicure lasts longer, hydration is key. This hand cream from ESPA features a blend of shea butter, rosehip extract, mulberry, liquorice and bearberry to deeply condition and refresh the appearance of your hands and nails.
1. Sheer pink nails
A sheer pink (and all other neutral nails, for that matter) is the epitome of an elegant nail colour and goes with everything. There's just something about its creamy, almost soapy finish that looks so clean and delicate on the nails. And like any timeless hue, this pastel pink complements any shape, but we especially love it on squoval and short square nails.
2. Dark burgundy squoval nails
If you count down the days until you can sport a short autumn nail look, we have good news as this shade of burgundy is as elegant as it is timeless. You can wear it year-round, for a very chic and modern look - but we do concede that it is especially perfect for the chillier months.
3. French Ombre almond nails
French ombre nails are often our go-to recommendation for a wedding or occasion look. It's subtle and blends both a chic milky pink with a classic French tip manicure - what more could you want? There are no harsh lines, only a soft and diffused gradient which seems to elongate the nails. This design can be adapted to suit all nail shapes, but it looks especially elegant on longer almond nails.
4. Milky white nails
Like a sheer pink, a milky white is another versatile and timeless look. The finish is very clean and fresh, and works for all seasons and settings. It's just the perfect everyday manicure that looks just as good on short nails as it does on longer almond shapes.
5. A classic red manicure
This list would be incomplete without a signature dark red. When paired with squoval or almond nails, this rich hue just oozes luxury, much like a red lip does.
6. A square French tip
A minimalistic French tip is another one-stop to an elegant manicure. It's clean, crisp and pairs well with any outfit - both casual and formal - but adds an extra dose of chic while it's at it.
7. Plum nails
Like burgundy nails, a dark plum is another very chic option. There's just something about dark nail colours that really radiant sophistication, particularly on shorter talons.
8. Chrome nails
To really double down on elegance, adding a wash of pearlescent shimmer or a reflective chrome gleam to your chosen nail colour is another surefire way to achieve a luxe-looking manicure.
