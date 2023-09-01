Kate Middleton's pale pink high-collared coat is the perfect piece to take you into autumn

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We're obsessed with the baby pink high-collared coat Kate Middleton wore for a royal outing back in 2012 - and it's the perfect piece for those chilly autumn days.

From Kate Middleton's dresses to her impressive handbag collection and favorite white sneakers, we always loves the looks she puts together. And the Princess of Wales wore a gorgeous pale pink coat back in 2012 which is giving us all the autumn fashion inspiration.

The-then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their first trip to the city in November 2012, following their wedding the previous year, and Kate was dressed perfectly for the autumnal weather.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ted Baker Rose Wool Jacket | $328.28 (£259) | House of Fraser Get Kate's autumn style with this rose-coloured coat by Ted Baker. Made from a high quality wool, the coat features a chic wrap style, twin pockets, a high neck collar and metallic tipping on the belt.

Kate looked elegant and sophisticated in a pale pink wool coat, which featured a high collar design and leather bow belt detail.

Kate teamed the stylish coat with a black cutch bag, brown suede boots with matching tights, and a leopard print skirt - a pattern Kate has sported in more recent years, too.

She wore her hair in her trademark loose curls and curtain bangs, giving the look a more glamorous feel. And she completed the ensemble with a pair of diamond stud earrings.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate greeted fans as she arrived in Cambridge with William, and was handed several bouquets of flowers by adoring royal fans.

Speaking at a reception at Cambridge University's Senate House, William said he and Kate had looked forward to visiting Cambridge ever since they adopted their titles on their wedding day.

He said, "We both feel immense pride at being associated with Cambridge, a place renowned the world over for its dynamism, beauty and learning, and it is lovely for us to be here together today."

Pink is a colour that the Princess of Wales often wears - and she pulls it off perfectly. Kate wowed fans in a pink suit, which she paired with an $111 pearl belt, giving off a quiet luxury vibe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales was a vision in ice-pink, teamed with white heels, as she arrived at The Foundling Museum of which she’s a Patron.

Kate’s pantsuit was an old favorite from Alexander McQueen, the brand many of Kate Middleton’s dresses hail from. With angled pockets, formal lapels, and a matching pink button, the jacket gave her outfit great structure and accentuated her silhouette.