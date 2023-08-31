Only Queen Letizia could look that chic while sending her daughter Infanta Sofia off to college in Scotland
The Queen is preparing for an emotional separation as Sofia heads off to her first year of university
Queen Letizia's daughter, Infanta Sofia, is off to her first year of university as the summer draws to a close - and it's set to be an emotional time for the Spanish royal family.
King Felipe and Queen Letizia are going through a very emotional time for parents at the moment that most parents can relate to - their daughter, Infanta Sofia, is moving away from home for the first time to go to college.
Sofia will start the first of her two years of an International Baccalaureate study program at UWC Atlantic College in Wales - but she couldn't leave without saying goodbye to the people she loves most.
This big move to college also comes just a few weeks after the family completed their lengthy summer holiday in Palma de Mallorca, where Queen Letizia debuted a lot of stunning outfits (including this half tucked silk shirt and blue trousers combo).
In a sweet picture, Queen Letizia and King Felipe are seen bringing Sofia's luggage outside to the car in front of Zarzuela Palace, accompanied by their adorable black dog.
To embark on her journey, the young royal was dressed in khaki pants and a plaid shirt, as well as a pair of trendy (yet classic!) white Reebok sneakers - a perfect outfit for a day of traveling.
In college, the Sofia will live in one of the eight boarding houses on campus, set in the very picturesque location on the grounds of the 12th century St Donat's Castle on the southern coast of Wales.
Queen Letizia and King Felipe also donned some chic attire, with the Queen opting for a monochromatic white outfit over which she threw a navy blue blazer, as the King wore a pair of grey-blue pants, as well as a denim blue button-up shirt and a grey blazer on top.
This isn't the first time, however, the Spanish royals have had to bid farewell to one of their daughters - the couple also sent their older daughter, Princess Leonor, off to General Military Academy of Zaragoza earlier in August.
La Infanta Sofía, en el @UWCAtlantic College de Gales pic.twitter.com/JDhP3ADm8dAugust 29, 2023
On the campus, Sofia and the other students can enjoy the many amenities and beautiful grounds, including indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a breathtaking library, and a view of the water as well as woodlands from the grounds.
This college's prestigious nature has lended itself to many other royals coming to the school in the past, including King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands, his daughter, Princess Alexia, and Princess Raiyah of Jordan.
