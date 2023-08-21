The powerful meaning behind Queen Letizia's hot red suit
Queen Letizia's red power suit was the perfect statement ensemble at the Women's World Cup final in Sydney at the weekend
Queen Letizia's red power suit was a stunning statement look over the weekend as Her Majesty supported the Spanish football team.
- Queen Letizia's red power suit was the perfect 'fierce' look at the Women's World Cup on Sunday, August 20, 2023.
- The Queen was in attendance at this final game with her daughter Infanta Sofia of Spain.
- In other royal news, Princess Charlotte’s ‘utterly adorable’ surprise appearance has fans all saying the same thing!
On Sunday, August 19, Letizia, the Queen of Spain, watched the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final in Sydney with her daughter Sofia. The Queen looked incredible as she wore a bold red power suit from Hugo Boss.
Her Majesty wore the ‘Hovani’ Regular-Fit Boot-Cut Trousers in Red and the ‘Joline’ Blazer in Red. This Hugo Boss ensemble was perfectly complemented with the Carolina Herrera ‘Doma’ Insignia Satchel Bag in Black, and a pair of diamond and ruby earrings that matched the red suit.
Fans loved this look of Her Majesty and many took to compliment her on her fashion taste."Okay but Queen Letizia’s red suit is on point #ESPvENG" said one fan on Twitter."Queen Letizia! Best cheerleader! In her powerful red suit she gave Spain the glory it deserves!" said another.
One suggested that she looked 'fierce', "Ngl Queen Letizia's red suit is fierce." Another said, "OMG, Queen Letizia of Spain is absolutely rocking it in Sydney. Beautiful in red, warmly embracing her team and then leading a victory dance with them. Dignified and yet spontaneous."
Another explained that the red suit was a sweet way for the Queen to pay homage to the Spanish team. "Queen Letizia is wearing red because the affectionate nickname for Spain's national team is "La Roja" (The Red Team) because of our flag," the fan explained. This meant that her fashion choices were just another way she could support the team in the final match.
"Cheerleader Letizia! Spanish Queen shows her support in the Rojas team colours as she dons red suit for World Cup final clash (while the Lionesses have NO royals cheering them on in the stands)," said another.
There are a number of brands and designers that sell red suits like this Hugo Boss ensemble. This stylish double-breasted is extremely popular at the moment, and the Queen is a big fan of suit ensembles. Recently, Queen Letizia's dressed-down latte linen suit delighted fans as she wore a light look while she was out in Zaragoza.
