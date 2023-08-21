Princess Charlotte’s ‘utterly adorable’ surprise appearance has fans all saying the same thing!
Princess Charlotte’s ‘utterly adorable’ surprise appearance alongside Prince William has sparked some agreement amongst fans
Princess Charlotte’s “utterly adorable” surprise appearance has got fans all saying the same thing as she interrupted her family holiday.
- Princess Charlotte might have surprised some when she took time out of her holiday to appear in a special video with Prince William.
- The father and daughter duo wished England good luck in their Women’s World Cup final match and fans were in agreement about several things when it came to the Princess.
This royal news comes as we revealed Kate Middleton has a savvy trick to avoid upstaging the bride at weddings.
Whilst fans might only get a few glimpses of Prince George, Charlotte and Louis throughout the year, summertime means these special appearances become a whole lot rarer. After the magnificence of King Charles’ coronation and their Buckingham Palace balcony appearance at Trooping the Colour, the Wales kids haven’t been seen in public again alongside Prince William and Kate. They are now enjoying their school summer holidays and - just like the rest of the immediate and extended Royal Family - are known for doing so privately.
However, two of them have now interrupted their break to send a very special message. Joining her father Prince William, Princess Charlotte’s “utterly adorable” appearance has won the hearts of fans - and they’re all saying the same thing about the 8-year-old royal…
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
Taking to Instagram on 20th August, the Prince of Wales and his daughter appeared in a video message to Team England’s Lionesses wishing them luck in their Women’s World Cup final match against Spain. Although Princess Charlotte appeared in a similar video for the Lionesses last year given she’s on holiday and not a working royal, her inclusion wasn’t guaranteed and might have surprised some fans.
Whilst their heartfelt words were likely appreciated by the Lionesses, it wasn’t this which caught several Princess Charlotte fans’ attention. Instead, they couldn’t help noticing an uncanny resemblance between her and another iconic Royal Family member.
“She really looks like the late Queen. Bless her soul,” one of them wrote, whilst someone else also believes that Princess Charlotte looks just like her late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth.
Reflecting that she’s “growing up so fast”, they declared that the 8-year-old Princess “looks just like the queen.”
This isn’t the first time that she’s been likened to Queen Elizabeth and earlier this year a new Princess Charlotte portrait released for her birthday prompted similar comparisons. Princess Charlotte’s “utterly adorable” surprise appearance also had fans agreeing on something else that had nothing to do with her great-grandmother and everything to do with her personality.
“Nice video and charlotte is utterly adorable 🥰,” someone said admiringly, whilst another responded, “Awww she’s so precious! Go Charlotte!”
“Love the relationship Charlotte has [with] her Daddy,” another fan shared.
Sadly, despite Prince William and Princess Charlotte’s encouragement and the young royal’s “adorable” and “precious” video appearance, the Lionesses lost the final 1-0 to Spain. Both royals were likely very proud of the Lionesses regardless and Princess Charlotte’s “utterly adorable” surprise appearance was a sweet moment during this private time for the royals.
It’s not known when we might next see Princess Charlotte in public though it’s possible that it might not be until the build-up to Christmas as there are only a few en masse gatherings of the Royal Family in public in the colder months.
