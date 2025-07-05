Prince William says Princess Charlotte is 'getting there' with football in sweet moment with Lionesses

Prince William has revealed that Princess Charlotte isn't quite the fan of football that her brothers are, but he's hopeful this could be turning around, crediting the Lionesses for their impact on the game.

England’s women’s squad, known as the Lionesses, are the current reigning champions of the UEFA Women’s Euro tournament, and they’re off to defend the title, sent on their way with a special visit from the Prince of Wales.

Joining schoolgirls who visited the women’s squad at St George’s Park, the football centre opened by William and Kate in 2012, William was asked if Charlotte is taking after her brothers in loving football.

As it turns out, Charlotte, who is third in the line of succession, is “not quite as into the football as the boys.” However, he has hope this might change, adding that she is “getting there".

Prince George, like his father, is football-mad and has joined William on plenty of game days to watch the England squad and Aston Villa, the Birmingham-based team they both support.

As for Prince Louis, William revealed in 2024 that he "supports five different football teams".

William himself has been a lifelong fan of the game, and he currently serves as the patron of the Football Association.

Explaining why he thinks Charlotte has been slower on the uptake, he shared, "It's again how much they play at school because you've got to create that environment. If their friends don't play then they're like, 'Well, I'm not going to.' It's collective and down to the school."

On this point, William was quick to heap praise on the Lionesses for all they’ve done in championing women’s football to new heights of popularity.

Touching on how many more young girls are getting into the sport now, including those who were there on the day, he said, "You are the reason they have got into football. They are hugely inspired by what you have done – what you have created.

"The fact is that 10 years ago, women's football was barely seen in the light it is today, and those opportunities have changed because of what you've done."

"I have been saying to a few of you, the men's team can definitely learn from your camaraderie and your team environment. You are brilliant together. You create a very unique unit.

"Hold on to that, treasure that, build on it because it's one of your greatest assets."

Perhaps one day soon we’ll see Charlotte joining William in cheering on the Lionesses at the stadium. If she does get into the sport, she'll be taking after another one of her relatives.

It's been widely reported that the late Queen Elizabeth II was partial to the beautiful game, and supported the London-based team, Arsenal.

And even if that never comes to pass, Charlotte, like her mum, Catherine, Princess of Wales, is still known to be sporty and athletic, taking part in the likes of ballet and tennis.