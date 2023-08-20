Kate Middleton has a savvy trick to avoid upstaging the bride at weddings

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton's clever wedding guest trick makes sure that her fame doesn't upstage the bride when she attends their weddings.

When Kate Middleton attends weddings, she makes sure to wear an outfit she has already been pictured in so as not to draw attention away from the bride.

The sweet and savvy hack goes to show her caring nature.

Deciding what to wear as a wedding guest can be tricky. There are so many styles to choose from; from summer wedding guests dresses to black wedding guest dresses to plus size wedding guest dresses. But one thing most guests aren't worried about is upstaging the bride who is bound to be in a gorgeous pure white wedding dress that is perfectly on trend.

But there is at least one person who does have to worry about taking attention off the bride during their nuptials; The Princess of Wales. Royal fans are always obsessed with what she is wearing whether it's her cowboy hat with a chic floral shirt combo or a look featuring Kate's favourite dress silhouette that Princess Diana used to love.

So, when she's attending weddings, Kate has a simple and savvy trick to avoid stealing the spotlight.

Explaining Kate's approach to wedding guest style, HELLO! Online's royal correspondent Danielle Stacey said, "It's a fashion trick that [Kate Middleton] often deploys when it comes to her wedding guest outfits. We've seen Kate re-wear pieces from her wardrobe to some of her closest friends and family's nuptials, including a floral Jenny Packham dress for Emily McCorquodale and James Hutt's wedding in May 2012 (previously worn on the royal tour 2011) and a blue tweed Missoni coat for Lucy Meade and Charlie Budgett's wedding in 2014.

(Image credit: Ben STANSALL - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"As well as repeating an outfit, Kate has also opted for a dress or a coat in a different colour, but a similar style to a piece she already owns. It's something for us all to take note of – you don't just have to wear your occasion-wear once!"

For her brother-in-law Prince Harry's wedding in 2018, Kate recycled a pale yellow Alexandar McQueen tailored coat that she had already worn on three previous occasions; for Princess Charlotte's christening in July 2015, the Trooping the Colour celebration in 2016, and during a visit to Belgium in 2017.

However, the dress caused a lot of controversy as its pale colour meant many believed it to be white and wearing white to someone else's wedding is a big no-no. Thankfully, The Palace released a statement sharing that Kate's look was “primrose yellow” in colour despite the television cameras making it read more white.

For the celebrations, Kate also notably chose to wear toned downed jewellery. Instead of borrowing something from the late Queen's collection, Kate stepped out in just a simple pair of lemon yellow quartz earrings and a ring that she first wore in 2008, three years before she married William.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate's rule has been seen in action during many royal weddings. For example, for Zara and Mike Tindall's wedding in July 2011, Kate stepped out in her gold brocade DAY Birger et Mikkelsen coat which she paired with a favourite Gina Foster hat.

The only time Kate has broken her wedding guest rule is at one wedding. When her sister Pippa and husband James Matthews tied the knot in 2017, Kate wore a stunning blush pink midi dress by her favourite designer Alexander McQueen and finished the outfit with a floral Jane Taylor hat. While the Princess had not been seen in this outfit before, she likely wore a new outfit for two reasons.

One is that the blush pink coincided with the colour theme of many other wedding guests' outfits and if she hadn't stuck to the scheme she would have stood out like a sore thumb. The second is because Kate had already taken a more minor role in the wedding party and was not her sister's maid-of-honour, so she could afford to make a bit of a splash with a new outfit.

Royal author Judy Wade told Vogue Magazine that Kate chose not to hold a major role during the ceremony because she didn't want to 'upstage' her sister. She said, “If your sister is a future Queen, she is going to upstage the bride and draw attention. Kate would want to be in the background as much as possible.”