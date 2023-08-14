Kate Middleton strikes again with a cowgirl hat - but this time she has a chic, Disney-inspired shirt too

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In a rare style moment for Princess Catherine, she sported a cowgirl hat and boots to an occasion in Canada, and honestly she looks so cute in the Western wear.

The headline might sound deceiving - Kate Middleton in a cowboy hat? As outlandish as it sounds for the preppy and polished Princess, it's true - and honestly, she still looked so chic and somehow made Western wear look fashionable.

While on Royal engagement in Calgary, Canada, Princess Catherine and Prince William, who were a newlywed couple at the time, both wore their new Smithbilt cowboy hats as they watched a rodeo demonstration, fitting in with the other rodeo onlookers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On this day, Kate specifically wore a very chic patterned button-up top to go with her dark wash blue denim skinny jeans. The top itself boasted a navy blue floral pattern that was relatively subtle, and featured some really intricate floral detailing all along the sleeves for maximum style points.

To accessorize her chic white and blue top and her dark blue jeans, she wore a white cowboy hat as mentioned previously, which we are totally obsessed with, and then she sported a really stylish black leather belt with silver hardware. She also wore a pair of dark cowboy boots, which totally fit with the Western wear vibe.

This isn't the only time Princess Kate has worn Western wear, however, as shocking as that may sound.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just one day before, Kate opted for a fitted, lacy white blouse, as well as a pair of bootcut fit, dark blue denim jeans - a wardrobe piece we've rarely seen the Princess of Wales in. Similarly, to accessorize, she wore a leather belt with a large silver belt buckle, really leaning into the western-wear vibe, and finished off, of course, with some really iconic brown suede cowboy boots.

For both of these days in Calgary, she kept beauty look pretty minimal, considering the boldness of her outfit, she kept her hair down, having it sweep over her shoulders naturally - and also kept her makeup relatively minimal, going for an everyday, natural makeup look.

Prince William also sported some Western styles these days, wearing plaid shirts and jeans, as well as a cowboy hat and boots, that followed the same vibe.

