Princess Catherine's cowgirl look in a western hat and white fitted blouse was so unexpected

We can't believe our eyes - but here are some pictures of Princess Catherine sporting a super fun white cowgirl hat and a totally chic western outfit fit for a cowgirl princess. Yeehaw!

After Princess Catherine and Prince William got married in 2011, the newlywed couple had many important engagements to attend following the ceremony - one of which was the Calgary Stampede Parade in Canada.

While at this engagement over 10 years ago on 8 July, 2011, Princess Kate and Prince William showed up in appropriate western-wear, both sporting white cowboy hats that, dare we say, looked pretty good on them.

Aside from the large white cowboy hats the couple sported for the occasion, Kate also opted for a fitted, lacy white blouse, as well as a pair of bootcut fit, dark blue denim jeans - a wardrobe piece we've rarely seen the Princess of Wales in.

To accessorise, she wore a leather belt with a large silver belt buckle, really leaning into the western-wear vibe, and finished off, of course, with some really iconic brown suede cowboy boots.

Keeping her beauty look pretty minimal, considering the boldness of her outfit, she kept her hair down, having is sweep over her shoulders naturally, and also kept her makeup relatively minimal, going for an everyday, natural makeup look.

In a true sartorial effort, Prince William also stepped out in style for this day, also sporting the aforementioned amazing cowboy hat, as well as a plaid, navy blue shirt and a pair of light-wash denim jeans - as well as, of course, some brown leather cowboy boots.

Turns out, though, this wasn't the first occasion of Princess Kate wearing a cowgirl-chic outfit - she actually had debuted a very similar style just one day before.

There aren't too many significant differences between this outfit and the one she sported just one day after, but instead of a white lacy blouse, the Princess opted for a white and navy blue patterned button-up, going slightly more casual for the western activities that were in store for the day.

These outfits are totally in line with the recently trending "coastal cowgirl" aesthetic that has been circulating the internet, only further proving that perhaps Kate truly is a fashion trend purveyor.

