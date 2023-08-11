Queen Letizia’s holiday wardrobe continues to make our wish-list as she opts for off-duty chic with a half-tucked silk shirt and trousers
Queen Letizia's silk shirt and trousers were the epitome of relaxed elegance as she stepped out for a cinema trip in Mallorca
Queen Letizia’s holiday wardrobe has continued to make our wish-list as she opted for an off-duty chic style with a half-tucked silk shirt and trousers.
- The Queen of Spain might be on holiday but she’s still showcasing some pretty special outfits when she’s out and about.
- This includes her relaxed shirt and trouser combination for a trip to the cinema and we can’t get enough of this off-duty outfit.
- This royal news comes as we revealed the rare style moment, Carole, Pippa, and Kate Middleton matched in chic black and beige outfits.
King Charles and Queen Camilla have already started their annual break at the Castle of Mey as they continue the royal tradition of spending the summer in Scotland. Whilst for fans this likely means around a month without a public sighting of the couple, a few European royals have been pictured out and about quite a lot on their own summer breaks. King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain are currently enjoying their own traditional family holiday in Mallorca.
And Her Majesty has pulled out all the stops fashion-wise, with Queen Letizia’s coral dress showcasing bold colour-blocking at it’s best whilst her hot pink cami dress epitomised Barbiecore. Now Queen Letizia’s silk shirt and trousers for a family cinema trip to see the Barbie movie has shown the royals can do casual dressing just as magnificently as formal occasion wear.
Queen Letizia’s silk shirt is a soft white with the perfect sheen to it and she wore the TCN Barcelona shirt in a gorgeously casual way. Her Majesty tucked it in loosely around one half of the front but otherwise left it loose and flowing, oozing off-duty elegance.
She paired it with powder blue trousers in what appeared to be a similarly silky material and the ankle-grazer cut accentuated the relaxed nature of the outfit. As a huge fan of espadrilles for summer, Queen Letizia might have surprised some fans as she strayed away from her go-tos.
The Queen opted for RIA Menorca sling-back sandals in a soft camel tone that not only looked beautiful with Queen Letizia’s silk shirt and trousers but could be easily paired with any of her other looks from her 2023 summer holiday.
With her long brunette locks loose and waving over her shoulders, the outfit was finished with a white bucket-style bag with a cross body strap. Queen Letizia’s silk shirt and trouser combination might not have been Barbie pink like Princess Leonor’s dress as they went to watch the Barbie movie at the Cineciutat cinema. But it was still a beautiful look that many might want to replicate.
Get Queen Letizia's look
Queen Letizia’s cinema trip outfit was reportedly silk but you don’t necessarily have to invest in this luxurious fabric to recreate a similar outfit. A white shirt of any description would look beautiful half-tucked into blue trousers and paired with sandals. For cooler days you can also add a soft cardigan or relaxed blazer for an extra layer.
RRP: £59 ($74.90) | This silk-blend shirt is also cotton-rich and features a classic collar and button-up front. Perfect for pairing with everything from jeans to a skirt, this would also be a wonderful option with blue trousers to recreate your own version of Queen Letizia's silk shirt and trousers look.
RRP: £70 ($88.88) | These pure linen trousers have tapered legs and come in a stunning soft blue shade. This mid-rise waist allows for shirts to be tucked in as well as left out and the elastic section at the back of the waistband provides extra stretch for comfort.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
