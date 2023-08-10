In a rare style moment, Carole, Pippa, and Kate Middleton are matching in chic black and beige outfits
Triple the Middleton, triple the style inspiration!
We're totally enamored by the way Carole, Pippa, and Kate Middleton all perfectly coordinated their outfits for this day.
It goes without saying that we can't get enough of the Middleton ladies - Carole, Pippa, and of course, her sister Princess Catherine of Wales, that is.
We're constantly on the lookout for what sort of outfits the Middleton ladies are sporting these days, and it stands to reason that we've never been disappointed by their effortlessly fabulous style. Carole Middleton's floral dress and Pippa's pink Wimbledon dress, for example, have been just a few of their incredible arsenal of sartorial looks that have been on our minds as of late.
We recently unearthed a picture of the three Middleton gals wearing some seriously fashionable outfits while out on an engagement back in 2011 - and we're totally stunned at how all of their outfits are perfectly color coordinated.
This photo was actually taken at quite a significant time in Princess Kate's life - it was taken on August 28, 2011, just one day before the Royal Wedding between she and Prince William.
To celebrate the momentous occasion, the ladies were heading to the Goring Hotel in London, where Kate spent her last night as a single woman and prepped for the wedding the succeeding day.
In an amazing fashion feat, all of the Middleton ladies perfectly matched each other on this day, and whether it was intentional or not, we're totally in love with the way their outfits look separately, as well as how they look when standing all together.
Carole wore a knee-length black dress with a simple and flattering shift silhouette, pairing the frock with a beige cardigan that tied in the middle. She also wore a pair of simple black heels to match her dress.
Pippa wore a similar look, pairing some black flats (which are very trendy for 2023) with a coral pink dress of the same silhouette as Carole's, and finished the whole look off with a chic black blazer.
Kate, of course, looked amazing, wearing a black and white polka dot dress with fluttery detailing throughout. She also wore a dainty, cream coloured cardigan on top to keep warm, and finished the look off with another very trendy shoe for 2023, a pair of espadrille wedges (which we've also seen the likes of Katie Holmes wearing this year).
Needless to say, we love this picture of the Middletons standing all together so much - especially seeing as there are rare moments that are captured anymore of the whole Middleton family together due to Kate's involvement with the Palace and her own kids.
Double-weave Cotton Dress, $40 (£31) | H&M
This casual, loose-fit, calf-length dress in double-weave cotton is perfect for dressing up or down - pair with metallic heels like Letizia for a fancy evening or pair with sneakers for a more casual affair.
Castaner, Carina espadrille in Toasted Suede | Castaner $200.00 (Net-A-Porter, £120)
These are the exact espadrilled owned by Kate Middleton. The shoes feature a sheep leather interior and a sheep suede exterior in the color 'toasted'. These heels are tie fastened at the ankle and are 9cm in height (3.5inches). This includes the 2cm (0.7 inches) platform and the 7cm (2.8 inches) wedge heel.
