Carole Middleton's summery floor length floral dress is so sophisticated and flattering

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Carole Middleton wore the most beautiful white floor length dress with an incredible floral print.

As far as Middleton ladies go, we haven't seen a bad outfit yet from Princess Kate, Pippa, or Carole, and we're always on the lookout for unearthed pictures of the Middleton gals in their best outfits. Recently, we found a picture of Carole Middleton from over a decade ago at Wimbledon wearing the most sophisticated and beautiful white and floral dress we've ever seen, and we just had to take a closer look at the summery look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

OK, first of all, let's just acknowledge how chic all of the Middletons look together in this picture - even James was really serving a dapper outfit for this Wimbledon match.

As a loyal Wimbledon attendee and avid tennis fan, Carole always shows up to Wimbledon matches looking chic as can be, and this match in 2011 was no exception. For the base of her outfit, she wore a white, floor length floral dress, which had a floral print that spanned purple and pink hues throughout.

The silhouette of the dress featured a plunging v-neck, as well as some fluttery cap sleeves that totally flattered Carole.

For accessories, the Princess' mom sported a pair of really chic, Y2K sunglasses, as well as a simple pair of earrings, both of which helped to highlight her chic, blowout hairstyle.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If there's one thing we know about Carole Middleton, it's that she'll always show up to Wimbledon in style. But, she also typically will show up with Pippa, who also stands out at the tennis tournament with amazing outfits. On this day in August 2011 in particular, she was wearing a beautiful, bright red dress that perfectly complemented her long brown hair.

Speaking of floor-length floral outfits at Wimbledon, we're also still thinking about this incredible floral jumpsuit she wore to the annual tennis tournament last year in 2022.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carole's floral jumpsuit and white jacket is by the much-loved British clothing brand Boden, an online store also worn on occasion by Kate Middleton.

Badgley Mischka Collection Floral-Print Short-Sleeve Midi Shirtdress, $495 (£388) | Neiman Marcus THis Badgley Mischka Collection midi shirtdress in a placed floral print also has a chic collar for day to night look.

Carole added a chic, white denim jacket on top for an extra layer of warmth and accessorized with a pair of pointed-toe, nude flats, as well as a peach bag.