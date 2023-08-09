Carole Middleton's summery floor length floral dress is so sophisticated and flattering
But really, does Carole Middleton ever miss with her outfits?
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Carole Middleton wore the most beautiful white floor length dress with an incredible floral print.
As far as Middleton ladies go, we haven't seen a bad outfit yet from Princess Kate, Pippa, or Carole, and we're always on the lookout for unearthed pictures of the Middleton gals in their best outfits. Recently, we found a picture of Carole Middleton from over a decade ago at Wimbledon wearing the most sophisticated and beautiful white and floral dress we've ever seen, and we just had to take a closer look at the summery look.
OK, first of all, let's just acknowledge how chic all of the Middletons look together in this picture - even James was really serving a dapper outfit for this Wimbledon match.
As a loyal Wimbledon attendee and avid tennis fan, Carole always shows up to Wimbledon matches looking chic as can be, and this match in 2011 was no exception. For the base of her outfit, she wore a white, floor length floral dress, which had a floral print that spanned purple and pink hues throughout.
The silhouette of the dress featured a plunging v-neck, as well as some fluttery cap sleeves that totally flattered Carole.
For accessories, the Princess' mom sported a pair of really chic, Y2K sunglasses, as well as a simple pair of earrings, both of which helped to highlight her chic, blowout hairstyle.
If there's one thing we know about Carole Middleton, it's that she'll always show up to Wimbledon in style. But, she also typically will show up with Pippa, who also stands out at the tennis tournament with amazing outfits. On this day in August 2011 in particular, she was wearing a beautiful, bright red dress that perfectly complemented her long brown hair.
Speaking of floor-length floral outfits at Wimbledon, we're also still thinking about this incredible floral jumpsuit she wore to the annual tennis tournament last year in 2022.
Carole's floral jumpsuit and white jacket is by the much-loved British clothing brand Boden, an online store also worn on occasion by Kate Middleton.
Badgley Mischka Collection Floral-Print Short-Sleeve Midi Shirtdress, $495 (£388) | Neiman Marcus
THis Badgley Mischka Collection midi shirtdress in a placed floral print also has a chic collar for day to night look.
Carole added a chic, white denim jacket on top for an extra layer of warmth and accessorized with a pair of pointed-toe, nude flats, as well as a peach bag.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.
After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
Kate Middleton's smooth toffee designer handbag she LOVES to wear with powerful red outfits is so gorgeous
This classic is another favourite in Kate Middleton's handbag collection
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
King Charles's favourite teatime snack is cheap and easy - but has a suitably on-brand twist
The King's unusual teatime snack has been revealed...
By Laura Harman Published