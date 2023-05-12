We're obsessed with Carole Middleton's peach bag that features designer-esque detailing and classic gold chain

Carole Middleton is known for her classic style, and we are currently loving this peach bag that she has owned for years and is a sure hit for any summer wardrobe.

The Princess of Wales's mother, Carole Middleton, has impeccable style and always looks put together when she's snapped by paps.

There is one particular accessory that we are loving right now - here's how to copy this look.

From her bright blue dress to her unique snakeskin dress, we can't get enough of Carole Middleton's stylish summer fashion choices. The mother of Catherine Middleton seems to rarely miss the mark and always manages to dress in a demure yet trendy way at every summer event.

Carol looked effortlessly stylish when she attended the Wimbledon tennis championships in 2017, and honestly, we are still obsessed with this timeless look. For this event, we adored Carole Middleton's white tailored shift dress, but it was her chic handbag that really caught our attention.

Carole was snapped wearing Jaeger's tan-colored 'Kate' bag which coincidentally shares the same name as her eldest daughter. The Kate bag is made from quilted padded leather and features a long gold metal chain and matching gold embellishments on the front. The chain strap is retractable which means that this stunning accessory can be worn as a shoulder bag, cross-body bag, or a clutch.

Interestingly, the bag is actually a huge hit with many of the women in the Middleton family as Pippa owns the exact same tan bag from Jaeger, and the Princess of Wales owns the same bag in navy. In fact, Princess Catherine has even been spotted wearing her navy version of the bag to royal engagements, both as a clutch and with the gold strap to make it a shoulder bag.

Unfortunately, this bag is no longer stocked, and Jaeger actually no longer exists as a store as it was purchased by Marks and Spencer back in 2021. However, there are plenty of bags that are similar to this item and a number of ways you can get your hands on a similar quilted bag.

We are loving Carole Middleton's style at the moment, and her look for King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation was another lesson in fashion-forward dressing. Carole Middleton's electric blue coronation outfit and matching headband dazzled as she took a leaf out of her daughter, Princess Kate's book.