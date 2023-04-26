Carole Middleton's bright blue dress features the dreamiest frill detailing and flattering tie-waist

Carole Middleton opted for a timelessly classic look, stunning the crowds at Wimbledon in a bright blue dress with the most flattering silhouette and detailing.

Carole Middleton's 2013 Wimbledon look channels timeless elegance in bold blue.

She expertly paired the bright blue dress with a cropped white blazer, nude handbag, and a pair of patent court shoes.

In other royal news, We're obsessed with Carole Middleton's white tailored shift dress.

Carole Middleton has worn many fabulous Wimbledon outfits over the years, from the unique green snakeskin dress she wore in 2015 to the floral jumpsuit and white jacket combo from last year's matches, but one that stands out in our minds is her bold and striking look from 2013.

Taking her seat in the royal box on the Centre Court at Wimbledon, Carole oozed timeless elegance in a cobalt blue dress that complimented her golden summer tan perfectly. To accessorize the bright number, she opted for a cropped white blazer, a small nude handbag, and a pair of patent court shoes that matched the tone of her bag perfectly.

While the main attraction is the dress' stunning color, the piece also features subtle but stunning frill detailing around the sloping neckline, adding some understated interest to the simple silhouette. The straight-hanging dress style was made all the more flattering with the addition of a tie-waist. But instead of using the monochrome belt ribbon to cinch in her waist, Carole opted for a looser and more relaxed style.

Although Carole's exact dress is no longer available, there are plenty of other cobalt blue dresses available to buy. Whether you are looking to splash out on a designer addition to your wardrobe, or you're after something a little more thrifty there are plenty of options to choose from.

(Image credit: Ben A. Pruchnie/FilmMagic)

(opens in new tab) Closet London kimono wrap dress in cobalt blue, £42 ($52) | ASOS (opens in new tab) This cobalt blue dress with a wrap front and tie waist is the perfect piece for those days when you want to look put together but still feel comfortable.

(opens in new tab) Tailored Military Pleat Midi Dress, £176 ($219) | Karen Millen (opens in new tab) The heavily structured silhouette of this Karen Millen midi dress is offset by the light crepe material used in its design. With a wrap neckline and short sleeves, the bright blue piece is a stunning addition to any spring wardrobe.

Carole wore the Floret Pointed Toe Court Shoes by the brand LK Bennett (opens in new tab), a staple for not only her but both of her daughters, Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton. Tying in the nude hues, Carole carried a pink-toned handbag with a subtle crocodile textured finish.

For accessories, Carole wore a simple chain necklace with a small pendant that appears to be the Princess of Wales' blue topaz stone necklace or something very similar. The necklace has several spiritual meanings and is from one of Kate's favorite jewelry brands, Kiki McDonough (opens in new tab).

The Eden Blue Topaz and Diamond Flower Necklace boasts a large flower in the middle of the chain and features four smaller Topaz gems a little higher up.

Blue topaz is said to be the jewel of love and loyalty and sweetly represents eternal romance and friendship. Furthermore, the gem also symbolizes honesty, clarity of feelings, and deep emotional attachment.

(Image credit: Ben A. Pruchnie/FilmMagic)

(opens in new tab) Floret Pointed Toe Court Shoes, £249 ($310) | LK Bennett (opens in new tab) The Floret Court Shoes are a timeless pair of heels with a beautifully classic design.

Balancing out the boldness of her outfit, Carole opted for minimal makeup and kept her hair down and parted in a simple side part. She did draw attention to her eyes with a sweep of smudged eyeliner across her lower lashes, subtly emphasizing their shape without darkening the makeup look too much.