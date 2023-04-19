You can still get Kate Middleton's sell-out Zara earrings - but you'll need to travel

If, like us, you're still thinking about Kate Middleton's statement gold dangly earrings from Zara, the good news is you can still get your hands on them.

From Kate Middleton's dresses to the handbags she wears on repeat, the Princess of Wales always looks flawless.

And back in February, when she and Prince William attended the BAFTAs, Kate delighted royal fans by wearing bargain Zara (opens in new tab) earrings, a pair of gold floral beauties that made a real statement - and only cost $22 (£17.99).

The earrings, unsurprisingly, quickly sold out. However, if you head to the Zara website (opens in new tab) and type in your postcode on the 'check in-store availability' button, some UK stores still have them in stock.

Bromley, in Kent, just outside of London, is one such store that still has them in stock. So while you may need to travel, you can still get your hands on Kate's stunning earrings. Alternatively, we've found some great similar styles you can buy online.

(opens in new tab) Flower earrings with pearls, $22.33 (£17.99) | Zara (opens in new tab) These stunning earrings from Zara are almost identical to Kate's and are still available online. Featuring freshwater pearls and push-back closure, they combine comfort and glamour.

Kate teamed her Zara earrings with a white Alexander McQueen (opens in new tab) dress , which she first wore back in 2019.

The Princess of Wales wowed in the white one-shoulder gown which features a softly floating skirt and fitted bodice. The shoulder was originally accentuated with what appeared to be gathered fabric, but for the BAFTAs 2023, this was completely transformed.

This time the dress had a sweeping train-like attachment falling dramatically from the shoulder. Adding an extra touch of glamor, the light-weight fabric appeared arranged almost like a bow upon Kate’s shoulder and her accessories were a bold contrast to the ethereal gown. The senior royal’s elbow-length black gloves and black and gold clutch bag made a real statement - as did the Zara earrings.

(opens in new tab) Gold flower drop earrings, $19.87 (£16) | River Island (opens in new tab) Copy Kate's glamorous look with these large, dangly flower earrings from River Island. Featuring a similar floral design and the same gold color, they're a great dupe for Kate's statement earrings.

(opens in new tab) Bella Double Flower Drop Earrings, $24.18 (£19.50) | Oliver Bonas (opens in new tab) Kate is a big fan of Oliver Bonas, and you can get your hands on a pair of gold dangly earrings just like she wore to the BAFTAs from her favorite brand.

Kate's earrings choices are often a hit with royal fans. When she attended the Easter Sunday church service on April 9, her $165 earrings stole the show.

Princess Catherine’s coordinated blue outfit was a showstopper, and her earrings perfectly complemented her look. The gorgeous earrings are handmade with a combination of ethically sourced stones, by one of the royal's favorite brands, Carousel (opens in new tab).