Kate Middleton's $165 earrings perfectly complement her electric blue look as the royal steps out with the whole family

Kate Middleton's $165 earrings are a beautiful combination of stones that fabulously completed her electric blue Easter look. The Princess sported the stunning accessories while attending the Easter service alongside the rest of the Royal Family.

Kate Middleton's $165 earrings are handmade with a combination of ethically sourced stones, by one of the royal's favorite brands Carousel.

Previously, she sported another pair by the chic yet affordable brand at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party in 2022.

We're used to Kate Middleton's dresses and general fabulosity stealing the show at official events. Time and time again, the Princess of Wales proves that looking chic needn't cost you an arm and a leg with affordable accent pieces and accessories.

It's no wonder that those considering what to wear to a wedding and what to wear to a christening often look to the royal as a style inspiration. This time around it's all about the Princess's earrings - which truly popped against her all electric blue look.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

(opens in new tab) Stella Earrings With Lapis And Moonstone, $165(£130) (opens in new tab) | Carousel These stunning lapis lazuli and moonstone earrings are handmade by talented artisans using ethically sourced gemstones. They're crafted in 925 sterling silver and a 22 carat gold finish - but you can also get them in an amethyst and rose quartz combination. If you want to get your hands on these lovelies, you'll need to preorder them.

Princess Catherine’s co-ordinated blue look was a showstopper as she stepped out alongside the whole Royal Family to attend the Easter service.

Although Kate Middleton's blue and gold enamel earrings may have been a suitable look, her new accessories looked utterly resplendent for the day that was in it - despite being one of many rocking the popular tone.

Blue was practically the uniform for the family, as Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis also sported the shade - as did the King and Queen Consort.

Their choice to match is also a reminder of their show of unity, on a particularly poignant day for the Windsor clan. This date in the calendar was their first Easter without Queen Elizabeth II; the anniversary of Prince Philip's death; the King's first Easter as monarch; and his and Queen Camilla's wedding anniversary.

(Image credit: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In light of the gravity of the date in the ecclesiastical diary - as well as the Royal Family's personal one - they were out in force with those in attendance including Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

To add to the emotional side of things, the Easter reading was being held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, the final resting place of the late Queen.