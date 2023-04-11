Kate Middleton's $165 earrings perfectly complement her electric blue look as the royal steps out with the whole family

Kate Middleton's $165 earrings show that she doesn't need to step out in the Crown Jewels to look like a Princess as she celebrates Easter

Prince Louis of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England.
(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Aoife Hanna
By Aoife Hanna
published

Kate Middleton's $165 earrings are a beautiful combination of stones that fabulously completed her electric blue Easter look. The Princess sported the stunning accessories while attending the Easter service alongside the rest of the Royal Family.

We're used to Kate Middleton's dresses and general fabulosity stealing the show at official events. Time and time again, the Princess of Wales proves that looking chic needn't cost you an arm and a leg with affordable accent pieces and accessories.

It's no wonder that those considering what to wear to a wedding and what to wear to a christening often look to the royal as a style inspiration. This time around it's all about the Princess's earrings - which truly popped against her all electric blue look.

Prince Louis of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Stella Earrings With Lapis And Moonstone, $165(£130) (opens in new tab)

Stella Earrings With Lapis And Moonstone, $165(£130) (opens in new tab) | Carousel

These stunning lapis lazuli and moonstone earrings are handmade by talented artisans using ethically sourced gemstones. They're crafted in 925 sterling silver and a 22 carat gold finish - but you can also get them in an amethyst and rose quartz combination. If you want to get your hands on these lovelies, you'll need to preorder them.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Princess Catherine’s co-ordinated blue look was a showstopper as she stepped out alongside the whole Royal Family to attend the Easter service. 

Although Kate Middleton's blue and gold enamel earrings may have been a suitable look, her new accessories looked utterly resplendent for the day that was in it - despite being one of many rocking the popular tone.

Blue was practically the uniform for the family, as Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis also sported the shade - as did the King and Queen Consort.

Their choice to match is also a reminder of their show of unity, on a particularly poignant day for the Windsor clan. This date in the calendar was their first Easter without Queen Elizabeth II; the anniversary of Prince Philip's death; the King's first Easter as monarch; and his and Queen Camilla's wedding anniversary.

) Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Catharine, Princess of Wales attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England.

(Image credit: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In light of the gravity of the date in the ecclesiastical diary - as well as the Royal Family's personal one - they were out in force with those in attendance including Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

To add to the emotional side of things, the Easter reading was being held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, the final resting place of the late Queen.

Aoife Hanna
Aoife Hanna
Junior News Editor

Aoife is Junior News Editor at woman&home.

She's an Irish journalist and writer with a background in creative writing, comedy, and TV production.

Formerly Aoife was a contributing writer at Bustle and her words can be found in the Metro, Huffpost, Delicious, Imperica, EVOKE and her poetry features in the Queer Life, Queer Love anthology.

Outside of work you might bump into her at a garden center, charity shop, yoga studio, lifting heavy weights, or (most likely) supping/eating some sort of delicious drink/meal.

Latest