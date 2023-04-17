The three Mulberry handbags Duchess Catherine wears on repeat

Kate Middleton is a big fan of the British brand Mulberry and is often seen sporting the smart leather handbags on royal outings.

Even before the Princess of Wales was a member of the Royal Family, she had an eye for a good label.

And Duchess Catherine's favorite Mulberry bags go with almost every outfit.

We're used to Kate Middleton's dresses stealing the show at official events, but recently, her variety of handbags are grabbing the attention of royal fans.

From her favourite casual, off-duty Longchamp bag, to the designer clutch bag she has in 12 colours, Kate's impressive handbag collection is a hot topic at the moment. Most recently, Kate rocked a gorgeous beaded orange bag with a wooden handle.

Kate is also a big fan of the British designer label Mulberry (opens in new tab), known for creating luxury handbags - and you can get your hands on her three favourites.

(Image credit: Getty)

(opens in new tab) Small Amberley Satchel $1110 (£895) | Mulberry (opens in new tab) Inspired by British countryside pursuits, the Small Amberley Satchel is designed to be worn either on the shoulder or hands-free across the body, with its shape and hardware inspired by equestrian styling. The geometrical Rider's Lock closure is also a reinterpretation of the brand's iconic Postman's Lock.

Kate carried the gorgeous green leather bag during her and William's royal tour of Boston in 2022 when they attended the launch of this year's Earthshot Prize at Boston's City Hall.

The Princess of Wales teamed the elegant bag with her favorite trademark tailored wool coat in a matching green shade, a checkered dress, and pearl drop earrings.

And back in 2018, when Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis, she was spotted carrying another Mulberry bag - this time in black - while visiting Sweden with Prince William.

A classic style and color, the black leather bag is a wardrobe staple, and the good news is, it's on sale with over $300 off on at House of Fraser (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Getty)

(opens in new tab) Mulberry Mini Seaton Bag $863 (£696) | House of Fraser (opens in new tab) The mini version of the classic Seaton offers the same functionality and aesthetic as its larger counterpart. This sophisticated mini-day bag is made from durable leathers ranging from our iconic Small Classic Grain to our luxurious Silky Calf. The Mini Seaton has one internal slip pocket and a shoulder strap that is both adjustable and removable.

Kate teamed the black bag, which features gold detailing, with another green outfit - this time a shift dress that showed off her growing baby bump as she arrived at the Nobel Museum in Stockholm.

For a more summery option, Kate is also a fan of Mulberry's small Amberley satchel in white (opens in new tab), which she wore when she attended Wimbledon in 2022.

Kate was the epitome of summer as she teamed the iconic bag with a sky blue polka dot dress and a pair of vintage-style white sling-back stilettos.

(Image credit: Getty)