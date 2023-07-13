Pippa Middleton's pink Wimbledon dress with a white clutch and heels was the perfect look for a day at the tennis

By Caitlin Elliott
By Caitlin Elliott
published

Pippa Middleton stepped out at Wimbledon 2019 in the most gorgeous pink floral midi dress and the look is still giving us summer outfit envy four years later. 

Kate Middleton's dresses at Wimbledon that are applauded year after year, from her fresh white dress with pleated tiers in 2011 to her Princess Diana-inspired outfit with a mint Balmain blazer for Wimbledon 2023

But sister Pippa Middleton and mom Carole never fail to impress with their Tennis Championship looks either, with Carole's blue and white dress with her glowing tan and Pippa's summery wrap dress both going down as memorable Wimbledon outfits. 

And Pippa's 2019 Wimbledon outfit, featuring a pretty pink vintage-esque midi dress with vibrant floral patterns and the summer heels of dreams, is one we're still taking inspo from. 

Pippa Middleton's pink Wimbledon dress

The whimsical red, purple and white flower print piece was the SS19 Kitchen by Norwegian label byTiMo, but (unsurprisingly) sold out after Pippa rocked it for the final day of Wimbledon.

The striking tea dress had a sweet button-down detail with subtle rouching, long cuffed sleeves and a flattering floaty hemline. 

Pippa Middleton's pink Wimbledon dress

Nailing it with her choice of accessories, the mom-of-three, who is married to businessman James Matthews, carried a simple white clutch bag and elevated the look with a pair of beige and brown lace-up block heel sandals. 

Adding an essential pair of sunglasses to the outfit, Pippa looked ultra cool in her Bosworth shades by Finlay, a royal-worthy sunglasses brand Kate has worn for Wimbledon, too.  

Pippa Middleton's pink Wimbledon dress

Pippa sat beside mom Carole to watch the match between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, with the duo looking equally as stylish for their day out at the iconic All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. 

Contrasting Pippa's soft pink look, Carole went for an eye-catching blue and white dress with a tie waist and a pair of nude pumps. 

