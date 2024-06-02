Pippa Middleton's sunflower-yellow midi dress is the perfect piece to welcome in summer
Pippa's throwback Wimbledon look is still stuck in our minds
Pippa Middleton's polka-dot-like sunflower dress is one of the socialite's standout Wimbledon looks, with a flattering wrap style silhouette and busy summer-ready print.
Every year we wait in anticipation for Wimbledon season to arrive and the globe's hottest celebrities to take up residence court-side in their best summer looks, giving us all the summer capsule wardrobe inspiration we so desperately want.
The sporting tournament has given us some great fashion moments, with many of them making their way onto our list of best Wimbledon looks we've ever seen. And this throwback look of Pippa Middleton's from Wimbledon's 2019 season is making a good case for winning a spot on that coveted list.
For the occasion, Pippa stepped out in a polka-dot like yellow midi dress, but closer inspection showed the dotted design to actually be of hundreds of sunflowers lining the fabric. The yellow floral wrap dress by Ganni is no longer available from the designer, though some rigorous eBay searching may bring one up in your size, but florals always make a comeback each summer season and recreating Pippa's look is easily done.
The hundreds of celebs who make an appearance at Wimbledon each year seem to have an unspoken dress code for the matches, with summer-ready midi dresses, oversized sunglasses and muted accessories, the exception being Kate Middleton's gorgeous old Hollywood sunhat that's currently on sale.
It's no surprise that midi dresses are so prevalent at both the event and in people's summer wardrobes. They're so easy to style, offering opportunities to be dressed up with heeled sandals for a special event, like Pippa opted for, or down with a pair of the best white trainers for a picnic in the park or day trip to the beach.
Dressing up for the occasion, Pippa finished her look with a pair of white block-heel sandals, a white beaded bag, and a pair of oversized tortoise shell sunglasses much like her sister Kate's staple sunglasses we found a £29 lookalike for.
The relatively plain accessories worked well alongside the busy print of the midi dress and we love that she opted not to wear a necklace, letting the deep v-neckline of the dress shine on it's own.
Her hair and makeup was similarly minimal, with a berry pink lipstick shade complimenting Pippa's bronzed look and her long hair styled in a loose wave and neatly tucked behind her ears.
