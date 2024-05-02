Kate Middleton's gorgeous old Hollywood sunhat she wore at Wimbledon is a bargain in the sale

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
published

Kate Middleton's Wimbledon outfits always give us the perfect summer style inspiration, and recreating one of her looks is now easier than ever as the beautiful sun hat she wore at Wimbledon back in 2022 is currently on sale. 

We love seeing Kate Middleton at Wimbledon, not only for her incredible reactions at sports events, but also because her outfits always leave us heart-eyed. 

Her 2022 look for the Women's Final was especially stunning, with the Princess of Wales stepping out in a customised version of Roksanda's Brigitte dress in a bold, yellow shade - along with one of her most stylish sunhats in the form of LK Bennett's Saffron Straw Floppy Sun Hat.

Kate Middleton wearing the Saffron Straw Floppy Sun Hat by LK Bennett

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Kate's exact sunhat and more straw hats

LK Bennett sunhat Kate's exact sunhat!

LK Bennett Saffron Straw Floppy Sun Hat

RRP: £55 (was £69) | Kate's exact wide-brim sunhat by LK Bennett is on sale right now with £14 off the original price. Perfect for channelling her Wimbledon style or wearing with your best swimwear

Monsoon Straw Sun Visor
Monsoon Straw Sun Visor

RRP: £25 | Love the look of a straw sunhat but want something a little different? This Monsoon visor is a stylish and cool option. 

Straw Wide Brim Hat
M&S Collection Straw Wide Brim Hat

RRP: £19.50 | This bargain sunhat from M&S is a classic and available in brown, black and brick red as well as natural straw. 

To not only accessorise her look but also to keep her in the shade during the long match as she sat court-side, Kate looked effortlessly elegant in the straw piece with black ribbon detail. The hat is the perfect warm weather staple and in line with 2024's spring/summer fashion trends thanks to its timeless design.

With its natural straw colour matching every outfit you can think of and the wide-brim making the piece ideal for everything from poolside fashion to dressed up daywear, it's the ultimate investment accessory. 

That hat usually retails for an affordable £69 but, just in time for summer, LK Bennett have reduced the piece to just £55! 

Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Cushion Citrine and Diamond Detachable Earrings, £1,600| Kiki McDonough

Cushion Citrine and Diamond Detachable Earrings, £1,600| Kiki McDonough

The Princess of Wales' citrine earrings from Kiki McDonough were worn with plain hoops, but the brilliant detachable design makes switching the hoops out effortless. The citrines are cushion drops and the 18ct Yellow Gold and diamonds add a gorgeous glamorous edge to these already special earrings.

With sun protection clearly on her mind, when Kate removed her hat, she could be seen wearing a pair of Bulgari cat-eye sunglasses - and who could miss those stunning citrine earrings from Kiki McDonough? 

The exact pair of glasses have now been discontinued by Bulgari, but the shade style is very much still on trend and the royal has been spotted in many similar styles - including her go-to pair of Finlay sunglasses that feature the same cat-eye silhouette. 

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food and The Independent.

