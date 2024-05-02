Kate Middleton's gorgeous old Hollywood sunhat she wore at Wimbledon is a bargain in the sale

Kate Middleton's Wimbledon outfits always give us the perfect summer style inspiration, and recreating one of her looks is now easier than ever as the beautiful sun hat she wore at Wimbledon back in 2022 is currently on sale.

We love seeing Kate Middleton at Wimbledon, not only for her incredible reactions at sports events, but also because her outfits always leave us heart-eyed.

Her 2022 look for the Women's Final was especially stunning, with the Princess of Wales stepping out in a customised version of Roksanda's Brigitte dress in a bold, yellow shade - along with one of her most stylish sunhats in the form of LK Bennett's Saffron Straw Floppy Sun Hat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Kate's exact sunhat and more straw hats

To not only accessorise her look but also to keep her in the shade during the long match as she sat court-side, Kate looked effortlessly elegant in the straw piece with black ribbon detail. The hat is the perfect warm weather staple and in line with 2024's spring/summer fashion trends thanks to its timeless design.

With its natural straw colour matching every outfit you can think of and the wide-brim making the piece ideal for everything from poolside fashion to dressed up daywear, it's the ultimate investment accessory.

That hat usually retails for an affordable £69 but, just in time for summer, LK Bennett have reduced the piece to just £55!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cushion Citrine and Diamond Detachable Earrings, £1,600| Kiki McDonough The Princess of Wales' citrine earrings from Kiki McDonough were worn with plain hoops, but the brilliant detachable design makes switching the hoops out effortless. The citrines are cushion drops and the 18ct Yellow Gold and diamonds add a gorgeous glamorous edge to these already special earrings.

With sun protection clearly on her mind, when Kate removed her hat, she could be seen wearing a pair of Bulgari cat-eye sunglasses - and who could miss those stunning citrine earrings from Kiki McDonough?

The exact pair of glasses have now been discontinued by Bulgari, but the shade style is very much still on trend and the royal has been spotted in many similar styles - including her go-to pair of Finlay sunglasses that feature the same cat-eye silhouette.