We've found the perfect £29 lookalike for Kate Middleton's staple £150 sunglasses

Kate Middleton's go-to Tortoise Henrietta sunglasses by Finlay are the perfect sunny day staple - and we've found the perfect bargain lookalike to help you get her look.

Kate Middleton may have taken a step back from her royal duties for the time being, but she is still our ultimate summer style inspiration. So many of her previous looks are stuck in our minds, from her gorgeous old Hollywood sunhat to her timeless trench coat, and our summer wardrobes are quickly filling up with pieces inspired by the royal's style - and her go-to sunglasses nail 2024 sunglasses trends.

Her Tortoise Henrietta sunglasses by Finlay, which she first debuted back in 2022 during a visit to the Bahamas, are a classic pair with a flattering cat eye design.

Shop The Sunglasses

Finlay Tortoise Henrietta Sunglasses Visit Site RRP: £150 | Kate's Finlay sunglasses are incredibly on trend for this summer, with a stunning cat eye shape and light tortoiseshell print frames. The upswept corners make the style sophisticated and stylish, perfect to be both dressed up and down for any occasion. Katie Loxton Amalfi Tortoiseshell Sunglasses Visit Site RRP: £29.99 | Katie Loxton's tortoiseshell sunglasses are the perfect lookalike for Kate's, with the same cat eye lenses and beautiful light brown tortoiseshell print. Plus, with heavily tinted lenses, rated highly for their ability to protect eyes even in 'extremely bright conditions', you can rest assured that as well as looking good, your sunglasses are doing good, too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love the chic cat-eye style, the light brown tortoiseshell print, and the oversized lenses that, as well as looking good, make sure to protect the eyes from all angles. But while the Finlay sunglasses are stunning, timeless and versatile, their £150 price tag isn't the most affordable for everyone.

But, worry not, as Katie Loxton have jumped in with a rival, lookalike pair of sunnies that perfectly emulate Kate's look.

The brand's Amalfi Tortoiseshell Sunglasses, which retail for just under £30, feature the same upswept corners and cat-eye lenses, the same light brown tortoiseshell print and, while the lenses are brown-tinted as opposed to Finlay's green-tinted, they are a near-replica style.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The sunglasses have received rave reviews from John Lewis shoppers, with a rating of five stars out of five on their website. One reviewer wrote, "I am in love with these! [I] bought these and another pair from the same brand to see what the quality was like- they are fantastic. So sturdy, such a nice finish and feel and look great on. Winner! Very pleased."

Another added, "Great sunglasses with a big lens area to keep the rays out and vision clear."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate opted for a stunning pink, two-toned print shirt dress from Rixo Izzy when she wore the Finlay glasses for the first time, with the tortoiseshell print of her glasses being just subtle enough to compliment the muted marble zebra print of her dress as she stepped out in Abaco with Prince William.

The Princess of Wales wore the accessory again at Wimbledon in July 2022 as well as with a gorgeous white dress for a charity polo match in the same month, proving they were one of her favourite pieces of that summer and beyond.