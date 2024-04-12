These are the 6 biggest sunglasses trends for 2024

The latest sunglasses trends 2024 are a quick and easy way to update your everyday look while also shielding your eyes from harmful rays on gloriously sunny days. With a variety of trends to choose from, the latest sunglasses trends often trickle down from both the runways and emerging street style trends.

If you’re looking to invest in a pair of the best designer sunglasses, looking at the key sunglasses trends 2024 should help you make an informed, stylish decision. If you’ve ever wondered what sunglasses suit you, it’s just as important to identify which frame shape, colour and lens will best flatter your face before picking a style from the latest sunglasses trends 2024.

Just like the latest eyeglasses trends 2024, investing in the perfect pair of sunglasses can transform both your face and outfit. Whether you’re looking to add an element of quiet luxury to your daily look or want to inject some colour into your everyday style, this year’s sunglasses trends 2024 are an instant shortcut to updating your look.

Sunglasses trends 2024: 6 key styles to invest in this year

When it comes to purchasing a new pair of sunglasses, it’s important to find the perfect frames to flatter your face. While you can still take inspiration from the catwalks, it’s important to consider what style and colour from the latest sunglasses trends 2024 will best suit your face.

If you have a round face, this year’s sunglasses trends 2024 for rectangular frames will help to create the illusion of a longer face and add angular details. Roland Keplinger, Director of Design at Silhouette International has this advice:

"Rectangular-shaped sunglasses particularly flatter heart-shaped and round faces. Their sharp, clear angles balance out soft edges to give the appearance of a longer, narrower appearance. For the most flattering style, opt for frames that are wider than they are tall."

In contrast, those with a more square jaw will find that curved oversized frames will best fit their face. Of course, there are also styles that are universally flattering, such as the classic cat eye shape. Keplinger says:

“Cats eye styles return to the fashion forefront every summer thanks to their universally flattering style, lifting cheekbones and adding drama to an outfit."

1. 90's MINIMALIST SUNGLASSES

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With Y2K trends not going anywhere any time soon, the sunglasses trends 2024 naturally include a return to the Nineties. Round and oval glasses in simple shapes dominate this trend, pairing well with the catwalk trends for classic, tailored styles.

Roland Keplinger says: "Pared back styling is one of the spring/summer fashion trends 2024, with tailoring and timeless pieces taking over wardrobes. A little fun can be injected with Nineties-inspired accessories too, in the form of sunglasses. Round shades were key during this decade, and will flatter square faces by softening angular features. Brown-, gray-, and black-toned frames pair perfectly with summer tailoring to achieve a minimal nineties style with a twist.”

Think you’re too old to wear this trend? Think again says Hamish Tame, Chief Creative & Commercial Officer at Le Specs:

“Channelling Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid with Nineties Minimalism is where it is at this season. Even if you did it the first time around in the Nineties, you can still get into this sleek trend. My tip is to wear the frames ever so slightly down your nose for maximum attitude.”

2. CAT EYE SUNGLASSES

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A perennial style that returns every season, sunglasses trends 2024 sees the return of this shape with key updates for a modern and fresh take on a classic frame which see it transformed with seasonal tweaks. With a universally flattering shape, cat eye frames are some of the best sunglasses out there, adding a dash of glamour to every outfit. Hamish Tame says:

“Feminine, chic, and fabulous for every day, a pair of cat eye sunglasses will last you for many seasons to come. Try a slimline version for a more directional, sleek look, or go for an oversized version if you want something more glam.”

3. OVERSIZED SUNGLASSES

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having been one of the sunglasses trends 2023, oversized frames remain a cool option for this year too. Moving on from styles inspired by the Seventies, this year’s oversized sunglasses are directly inspired by the utilitarian catwalk trends seen at brands including MaxMara, Saint Laurent and Hermes. Apart from being a stylish touch to any outfit, oversized shades also have the bonus of protecting your eyes and the delicate skin around them from the sun’s harmful rays.

Koeplinger says: Developing from SS23’s love for aviator shades, this year’s oversized shades have taken inspiration from utilitarian trends. Angular rims, flat frames, and natural color palettes have been applied to shades, creating a back-to-basics aesthetic. Exaggerated angular shapes particularly complement oval face shapes, balancing out rounder features.”

4. RECTANGULAR SUNGLASSES

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A universally flattering frame style, rectangular sunglasses can be found everywhere this summer, from high end designers to the high street. These are particularly flattering sunglasses for round faces – the sharper angles of the shape contrast against rounder contours of the face, helping to balance features and creating a leaner appearance.

Hamish Tame says: “If the nineties minimalism trend feels too directional for you, then a pair of rectangular frames is a great way to wear a sharp and classic look. Given the squared-off profiles, rectangular frames are great for all face shapes.”

5. COLOURFUL SUNGLASSES

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Want to instantly boost your mood? Just add colourful frames to your outfit. A bold pair of sunglasses will not only lift your mood but also enhance your appearance by adding warmth to your complexion. Look for styles with a thicker frame to truly stand out with this trend. Key fashion colour trends 2024 for sunglasses include bright white, red and mid-blue inspired by the runways. If brights are too much but you’d still like to try this colourful trend, why not opt for a pair of shades in fuzzy peach? Named as Pantone’s colour of the year, this pinky-orange hue is a universally complimentary colour for every skin tone.

Simon Jablon, Creative Director at Linda Farrow is a fan of this warm hue: “This year we have brought back some of our iconic styles such in a peach colourway, which is the Pantone colour of the year. The colour palette of our collection this year is inspired by the pastel hues of ping pong, embracing the playful spirit and vibrant palette of the beloved sport.”

6. TINTED LENS SUNGLASSES

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only do coloured lenses look cool but they also help reduce glare and brighten your surroundings without reducing vision in situations where it might be darker as well as helping with depth perception. Whether you opt for a rose tinted red, sunny yellow, a soothing green or cool blue, tinted lenses are a flattering look that draws attention to the face, allowing your eyes to be seen, unlike darker lenses which can obscure them.

Hamish Tame advises: "I love tinted lenses this season for an understated and effortless seventies look for both guys and girls. If you are looking for a pair of tinted lenses that are not too light, then go for a Category 2 lens – this is a mid-tint that still hides your eyes whilst giving you the tinted vibe."

