Carole Middleton's tiered blue and white Wimbledon dress with her glowing tan was the epitome of timeless summer style

Carole Middleton's white and blue tiered dress that she wore for Wimbledon back in 2017 perfectly complimented her glowing tan as she stepped out for the sporty summer day.

Carole Middleton attended the ninth day of Wimbledon 2017 in an ultra summery blue and white patterned dress complete with a tiered skirt and super chic buttons.

Carole, whose daughter is the Princess of Wales, wore the gorgeous Greek summer style piece with lowkey strappy heels and a coordinating blue clutch bag for the day at the Tennis Championships.

When it comes to royals, it's Kate Middleton who is known for appearing at Wimbledon in incredible outfits, with the likes of her 2011 white dress with pleated tiers and shoulder-baring straps and her Princess Diana-inspired outfit with a mint green Balmain blazer at Wimbledon 2023.

However, the Princess of Wales's mother, Carole Middleton, has wowed with several super chic Wimbledon looks over the years too, from her feminine floral jumpsuit and white jacket combo to her classy white tailored shift dress.

Back in 2017, Carole arrived for day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in an endlessly summery blue and white tiered dress with intricate patterns and fresh white detailing.

Carole, who shares daughters Catherine and Pippa and son James with husband Michael Middleton, complimented the beautiful piece with her glowing complexion, boasting a radiant summer tan.

She accessorized with an embellished navy blue clutch bag and navy strappy shoes with an elegant yet comfy-looking heel.

Carole went on to wow in a colorful red dress a couple of years later at Wimbledon 2021, teaming the loose flowing frock with a trendy straw summer hat.

Replicating Kate Middleton's summer shoe style, Carole added a pair of wedge heel espadrilles, topping off the ultimate hot day outfit with a boho-esque clutch bag with bright tassels.

The ribbon on Carole's straw hat tied into husband Michael Middleton's dapper outfit, as he arrived in a double-breasted navy suit, brown suede shoes, a white shirt and matching blue tie.