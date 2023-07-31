Pippa Middleton's blue and green colour blocking look is an abstract dressing dream
The Princess' sister's fashion chops have been on display since the moment she got in the spotlight
Pippa Middleton wore this incredible blue and green colour blacking outfit over 10 years ago, proving once again that the Middleton sisters have eternally relevant and chic style.
It goes without saying that both Pippa Middleton and Princess Catherine have incredible style. We've been perpetually inspired by their sartorial choices, ranging from Pippa's flowy pink Wimbledon dress, to even something as shocking as Kate's cowgirl hat and white lacy top combination.
Recently, we found another photo of Pippa from over 10 years ago of her wearing quite the trendy outfit of a colour-blocked green and blue outfit that totally gives those highly coveted "model off-duty" vibes - and we're immediately trying to recreate the effortless look.
Pippa Middleton has always known her colors, and this outfit certainly proves to be no exception. While out and about in London in September 2012, she sported a navy blue shirt and crewneck button-up sweater combination. For pants, she wore a pair of skinny, jade green jeans, which perfectly complemented the yellow, blue, and green accents in her sweater.
To accessorize the chic look, she went with a black leather belt with gold hardware, as well as some simply layered gold necklaces and a very subtle gold pinky ring. The other star of the show, of course, was her massive, pale blue bag, which perfectly tied into the other jewel-toned colors in her outfits.
Although some may say this outfit as a whole is a little off trend, we'd have to beg to differ, especially when it comes to her details and accessories. Not only was she wearing some dainty layered gold necklaces, which have been very trendy for the last few years, but she's also sporting a pair of black leather flats, which have been synonymous for summer 2023 with shoe trends.
She also wore a really chic pair of brown tortoise shell sunglasses, giving a bit of an edge and intrigue to her already exciting look.
Since Pippa debuted this look over 10 years ago, many of these specific items cannot be sourced - but don't fret, we've found some lookalikes and dupes that will fit the ticket, and in a more modern way.
Lady Hagen Women's Golf Cardigan Sweater, $15 (£11) | Dick's Sporting Goods
This preppy sweater (which is on sale for almost 75% off!!) totally screams "quiet luxury," just as Pippa's colour-blocked sweater did just over 10 years ago.
High-Waisted Pixie Skinny Pants for Women, $45 (£35) | Old Navy
These are stretchy and professional pants you're sure to love, complete with a slim fit and comfortable fabric.
