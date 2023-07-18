Queen Letizia's colour-blocking look delights as she steps out in luscious silky teal co-ord and impressive gold accessories

Queen Letizia's silky teal co-ord was yet another show-stopping look from the glamorous Queen as she attended an important engagement.

On Monday, July 17, 2023, Queen Letizia attended an engagement celebrating ABC International Journalism Awards.

For this event, the Queen looked spectacular as she used a tried and tested colour-blocking technique and wore an all-teal silk ensemble.

On July 17, Queen Letizia of Spain delighted fans as she wore a showstopping silk ensemble to a Journalism Awards ceremony in Madrid. For this event, the Queen looked spectacular as she wore what at first looked like a dress, but was in fact a matching co-ord skirt and top from Maksu.

The Queen wore the ‘Grace’ Sleeveless Silk Top and the ‘Grace’ Silk Midi Skirt both in the shade of teal. This silky co-ord had a rippling effect and almost looked like water on the royal as the flared detailing on the top and skirt moved gently as the royal walked.

While there are limited stocks of this teal skirt and top still available, there are a number of other brands that sell similar items. This means you can still emulate this look from the Queen.

'Grace' Silk Midi Skirt ($240.00) £111.60| Maksu The Grace skirt is made of 100% natural silk. Super elegant midi design. Combine it with the Grace top for a total look!

'Grace' Silk Midi Skirt ($240.00) £111.60| Maksu The Grace skirt is made of 100% natural silk. Super elegant midi design. This is the same skirt as the Queen's but in a shade of purple rather than teal. There is also a matching purple top sold by the brand.

Simone Linen Midi Skirt, £40 | Hush The bestselling Simone midi skirt is back for another season, this time updated in a linen-blend fabric to help stay cool in warmer weather. The rich shade of teal makes it easy to dress up or down while the A-line shape hangs effortlessly from our hips.

'Grace' Sleeveless silk top in teal ($158.00) £81.00| Maksu Queen Letizia's exact top. The Grace top is made of 100% natural silk and features a super elegant sleeveless design. Combine it with the Grace skirt for a total look!

Teal Boxy Top With Loose Sleeves By Cutie London £16.80 | Silk London A simple box top with a few pleats around the neckline. It has short sleeves that are loose-fitting and fall nicely. Can be easily accessorized. Also features a back zip.

Silk and Modal Vest in Intense Blue £45.00 | Intimissimi Vest with wide straps and rounded scoop neckline. The front is made from pure silk satin and the back is made from soft modal. The darts on the chest and the side slits make the fit even more comfortable. Relaxed fit

To complete her ensemble, the Queen paired her teal look with gold accessories. This included a pair of dangly leaf chain style earrings from TOUS jewellery, a pair of Rosie 120 Gold Metallic Nappa Leather Sandals from Jimmy Choo, and the 'Alice' Metallic Gold Clutch from Magrit Shoes.

The gold accessories were the perfect addition to this look and added and elevated classy tone to this bold outfit.