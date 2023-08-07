Queen Letizia just wore the most stunning coral dress - but we're obsessed with her adorable interaction with this Greek royal

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

While out to dinner with Princess Irene of Greece and King Felipe in Mallorca, Queen Letizia sported the most gorgeous coral dress and silver flat sandals.

Queen Letizia and her family, including King Felipe VI, Princess Sofia of Spain, and Princess Leonor of Spain, have been on holiday in Palma de Mallorca for several days, soaking up some sun and enjoying their time together.

While on this vacation, Queen Letizia has debuted some really inspiring summery looks, including this sapphire blue and white bardot dress, as well as her super chic hot pink cami dress with her espadrille sandals - and she just rocked another really chic vacation look that we're trying to copy as soon as possible.

While getting dinner in Portixol last night with Princess Irene of Greece, Queen Letizia opted for a super stylish coral midi dress from Mango, which featured a trendy halter neck silhouette as well as a simple cinched waistband, as well as pleating throughout. She paired the dress with a chic pair of metallic silver flat sandals, as well as a chic clutch purse from Feel Mallorca Ikat that matched perfectly with her dress.

For jewelry, the Queen kept it simple, sporting her Coreterno Amor gold ring, and a simple pair of gold bauble earrings.

Beauty-wise, the Queen once again, kept it simple with her classic, soft glam makeup look, as well as having left her brown locks down in a billowing blowout style - a mainstay hairstyle for the Queen.

While we're totally enamored by the Queen's stunning sartorial evening ensemble, we also can't help but notice just how adorable the Queen is with her family members. In the photo above, she can be seen having an intimate conversation with her husband, King Felipe, as the two smile at each other and she holds on to his back. Seriously if that's not relationship goals, we don't know what is.

Additionally, we love all of the pictures of Queen Letizia holding Princess Irene of Greece's arm as they exited the restaurant together, with King Felipe, Princess Sofia, and friends trailing behind as the conclude a special night together.

Get Queen Letizia's coral dress and silver sandals

Mango Letia Halterneck Maxi Dress, Red, £89.99 | John Lewis Be sure to scoop this dress up while you can - it's already almost sold out on Mango's site, and it likely won't be around on the John Lewis site for too much longer either.