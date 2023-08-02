Kate Middleton debuted curtain bangs and the most gorgeous satin floral gown we’ve ever seen

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In a truly glam outfit, Kate Middleton debuted curtain bangs and a really chic satin floral gown while attending an event at the Victoria and Albert Museum.

At this point, everyone is familiar with the way curtain bangs have been sweeping the globe for the last two-ish years - they're a fairly low maintenance hairstyle that gives you an extra ounce of glam without having to put in too much effort. Turns out, Kate Middleton may have been the sole catalyst for the curtain bang trend, according to this picture of her from October of 2015.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess wore this incredibly sophisticated £2,660 silk dress from Erdem to the 100 Women In Hedge Funds Gala Dinner, which featured a blue, red, and white floral print over a beautifully tailored silhouette. For shoes, she gave herself some height by sporting a pair of sky-high black velvet heels with a slight platform, really elevating her look - both literally and figuratively.

She also wore an Anya Hindmarch clutch purse, as well as some truly gorgeous sapphire earrings that matched her iconic sapphire engagement ring, which once belonged to the late Princess Diana - making it truly one of the most iconic celebrity engagement rings - perfectly.

Her whole outfit absolutely screamed London glamour from head to toe, and by far the most amazing finishing touch was the way the Princess styled her billowing brunette locks, which featured curtain bangs and a chic blowout style.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess' selected hairstyle for the evening featured a truly glamorous blowout, which can easily be achieved by anyone at home with the help of just a few styling tools. The Revlon One-Step Hairdryer, for example, helps you blow dry and style damp hair effortlessly, giving you salon quality volume and bounce every time. Just finish with your favorite hairspray or styling product, and your bangs are good to go.

REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush $30 £23 |Amazon This bargain hair tool dries styles and seriously volumizes hair all in one go by mimicking the expert hands and numerous tools of a hairstylist during a blow-dry. This means you can sate your cravings for giant swishy hair any time you like from home with the minimum of fuss.

Of course, the Princess doesn't have these bangs anymore, but honestly we really wish she would bring them back. Not only did they look amazing on her, but they also just add an extra element of glam to any outfit - and Kate is nothing if not eternally stylish.