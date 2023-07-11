Kate Middleton's perfect hair secret for keeping her bouncy curls in place is a total bargain
Kate Middleton's perfect hair secret is a bargain drugstore product!
Kate Middleton's perfect hair has been the envy of many people for years, as the Princess of Wales is always seen with perfectly bouncy curls or poker-straight locks.
And while Kate's skincare and make-up collection is full of luxury products, it turns out that there's one product in particular that plays a big role in keeping Princess Catherine's tresses looking immaculate - and it's actually a serious bargain buy.
It was revealed back in 2018 that one of the many hair products that stylists use on the Princess of Wales's hair is the L'Oreal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray. The best-selling product is a holding hairspray that is loved across the world and is the perfect spray for keeping your hair in place while also allowing it to still be brushable and not have a tacky or sticky feel.
Hairstylist Amanda Cook Tyler posted an image on her Instagram of the supplies she had brought with her on a trip with Kate Middleton. This was seen as somewhat of a royal faux pas and the stylist soon deleted the Instagram account after she seemingly revealed Catherine's style secrets, showing the iconic golden bottle of the Elnett Satin Hairspray in the photograph.
L'Oreal Hairspray by Elnett for Extra Strong Hold & Shine 400m, £5.99 ($7.72) | Amazon
The L'Oreal Elnett Hairspray is a must-have product with a bargain price. Approved by the Princess of Wales and her hair stylist, the drugstore find is a no-brainer purchase for keeping hairstyles looking their best.
This is the perfect product for the Princess of Wales as she is often at busy royal engagements that can take place inside or outside and in any weather. Thankfully this hairspray always helps her to look composed and stops her hair from becoming too frazzled - even if she has been at royal engagements all day.
The spray is also perfect for any hairstyle. Previously Catherine has opted for 70's Cher-inspired hair with a dreamy poker straight style. She has also been known to wear her hair in a bun or ponytail or chignon. All of these styles, including her classic bouncy blow-out curls, can be helped to keep in place with the L'Oreal spray.
There are many other products that have been used on Kate Middleton's hair by stylists. Kate Middleton's favorite shampoo is the Kérastase Nutritive Bain Oleo-Relax Smoothing Shampoo, according to Town and Country.
It has also been reported that on occasion, the Princess isn't afraid to use a hairnet to ensure that her up-do is kept in place.
Kate's go-to hairbrush is reportedly the Tangel Angel. This was revealed by Kate's hairdresser Richard Ward who has spoken about the special bristles in the Tangle Angel which ensure Kate Middleton's blow-dries looked healthy and full of bounce, rather than flat and lifeless.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
