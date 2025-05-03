Sarah Jessica Parker has used this 'amazing' frizz-smoothing stick for the past two decades

Many of us can understand the struggle of our tresses reacting to the change in humidity as soon as we step outside, or endlessly trying to comb our strands into a sleek updo.

While the best heat protection sprays or some of the best hair products for humidity are key for busting unwanted frizziness and keeping flyaways at bay, sometimes you need a quick and easy fix that will ensure your strands are locked in place all day.

Sarah Jessica Parker is a wealth of beauty inspiration. This season alone, we've been inspired by her black nails, as a timeless alternative to typical springtime pastels, and her effortlessly chic ghost waves hair. However, the latter left us wondering how Parker keeps her hair frizz-free and locked in place. Thankfully, the actress revealed her secret to constant good hair days over the past 20 years, and it all lies with this affordable and mess-free hairstyling buy.

The hair wax stick Sarah Jessica Parker has relied on for the past two decades

In an interview with Allure, Sarah Jessica Parker lifted the lid on her beauty regime, particularly her laid-back haircare routine. While Parker claims to "use anything" when it comes to shampoo and conditioner, one product she remains true to is her trusted hair wax stick, she says: “When I [slick] my hair back I use something called Tancho Stick that I've been using for maybe 15, 20 years."

Having amassed hundreds of reviews on Amazon alone, it's clear that Sarah Jessica Parker isn't the only fan of this fuss-free hair styling balm. Customers hailed the product's "strong hold", plus its ability to "smooth stray hairs" and keep "hair in place without it looking greasy."

Sarah's hair wax stick Mandom Tancho High Grade Tique Vegetable Lavender Pomade View at Amazon RRP: £12.98 Whether you're recreating a slick-back updo or wanting to banish unwanted frizz and flyaways for a sleek finish, look no further than Mandom's Tancho Pomade Stick - which is a favourite of Sarah Jessica Parker. This handy twist-up stick makes home to a mess-free pomade, which is made from natural ingredients, that you can sweep onto your strands and lock them in place. Plus, it boasts a softly floral lavender scent.

Typically styling her strands in a ponytail or bun, the Sex and The City actress not only raved about the quality formula of the affordable product, but also its longevity too: "It's amazing. It has a smell like heaven. And one [tube] can last you three, four, five years.”

While the pomade stick has been on the market for nearly a century, the heritage product has gained further popularity on TikTok in more recent years - unsurprisingly when the off-duty slick back bun climbed the ranks of sought-after hairstyles.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Formulated with castor oil, which helps avoid the dreaded crunch or stickiness of other hair waxes, this nifty balm tames stray strands of hair for a professional, polished and glossy (but not greasy) finish. It works as an easy hair styling solution that requires no fuss or mess, whether you're rushing to get out of the door or looking for a quick fix while on-the-go.