Jennifer Aniston "hates hairspray," so this is the only one you’ll find in her hair
According to Jennifer Aniston's hairstylist, this is the one ultra-lightweight mist he'll use on the actress' strands
Although it's an essential hair styling product for many people, Jennifer Aniston's hairstylist revealed the actress's dislike for hairspray. But we've discovered the one product that gives her hair lightweight hold.
Let's be honest, you can most likely find a can of hairspray in many of our bathroom cabinets - even Victoria Beckham relies on hairspray for her signature glossy look. A staple for many, hairspray does a stellar job at helping to lock your hairstyle in place and providing tresses with hold and shape. However, it can also leave strands with that dreaded crunchy and crispy feel, not to mention dryness and brittleness.
The latter is a feeling that Jennifer Aniston appears to know all too well, and may have led to her dislike of using hairspray. So, if you're an avid hairspray hater or are on the lookout for a lightweight option, you might just want to hear the actress's hair styling recommendation...
The only hairspray Jennifer Aniston's stylist relies on for strong yet lightweight hold
Speaking to British Vogue, celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan lifted the lid on Jennifer Aniston's hair styling routine. Most notably, McMillan revealed the actress' surprising dislike for a specific hair product, he says: “Jen hates hairspray, but knows I have to use it.”
That said, there's only one product he relies on to lock Jennifer Aniston's iconic blowout in place, all thanks to its weightless feel. The formula in question? None other than Oribe's Microfine Hairspray.
Jennifer's Hairspray
RRP: £41
Equipped with Oribe's Signature Complex, which works to protect the health of strands, this lightweight hairspray is designed to lock hairstyles in place with its light-to-medium hold. Not to mention, it also works to hydrate, smooth and nourish the hair, thanks to being enriched with aloe leaf, kiwi fruit extracts, mango and vitamin B5.
Having founded her very own haircare brand, LolaVie, back in 2021, the actress knows her stuff when it comes to all things hair. While Olaplex earns the top spot as Jennifer Aniston's go-to hair mask, thanks to its reparative benefits for damaged strands, when it comes to enhancing texture and ensuring the longevity of Aniston's iconic hairstyles, McMillan relies on Oribe's Superfine Hairspray.
Although you might think of applying hairspray as a straightforward task, McMillan opts for an unusual application method of spraying the product into his palms before rubbing them together and smoothing it through Aniston's tresses.
To add more texture and grit to the hair, the hairstylist also follows this step by combining Shu Uemura's Ishi Sculpt Texturizing & Sculpting Hair Paste with Jennifer Aniston's favoured hair oil, Kérastase's Discipline Oleo Relax Anti-Frizz Oil, which he smooths throughout her strands. And voilà, the actress's hair styling routine is complete!
