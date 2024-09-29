Jennifer Aniston breaks down her 'self-care Sunday' routine – and swears by this hair mask and drying hack for glossy hair
Ever wondered how Jennifer Aniston's hair always looks so shiny and strong? Try these two hair health habits and see for yourself...
Have you ever found yourself gazing longingly at Jennifer Aniston's shiny strands? Well, you're not the only one, and thanks to some internet sleuthing, we've found two of the things she does to ward off damage - so that you can too...
With the 2024 hair trends signalling the rise in natural and health-focused styling (the glassy hair trend to name just one), now is the perfect opportunity to really hone in on your haircare routine. Whether it's using the best shampoos for fine hair - or another wash tailored to your hair type - or the best heat protection sprays for protecting your lengths when styling. That said, knowing where to start can be daunting. Thankfully, a certain celebrity, synonymous with her shiny locks, has shared a few easy-to-incorporate practices that may help to guide your hair health journey.
We are of course referring to Jennifer Aniston, who has previously shared her go-to nourishing hair mask and the drying method that she uses to avoid damage...
The hair mask and drying technique Jennifer Aniston swears by
Having founded her very own haircare brand, LolaVie, it's safe to say Jennifer Aniston knows a thing or two about hair - not to mention stylish haircuts, having set the trend for the 'Rachel' cut back in the '90s. The line offers everything from leave-in conditioners to scalp shampoos, but the actor has also previously shared her appreciation for another popular haircare line - Olaplex.
RRP: £28
While it's unclear which exact Olaplex product Aniston was referring to, the No.8 Bond Intense Moisture mask is a popular pick, thanks to its 4-in-1 formula. It works to soften, strengthen and revive dry hair by repairing the bonds and restoring smoothness and shine. It's vegan, colour safe and free from sulphates, phthalates, parabens and gluten, and is the perfect pick-me-up for lack-lustre and damaged strands.
RRP: £28
Another popular reparative treatment from Olaplex is the No.3 Hair Perfector. The formula is enriched with actives to hydrate dry strands and visibly boost their radiance, whilst also smoothing away frizz and flyaways. It gets to work in just 10 minutes and is the perfect pre-shampoo mask.
RRP: £47
If you're looking to ease up on heat styling, this balm from Oribe works to define your strands, smoothing frizz and adding a reflective shine. Its formula features a nourishing blend of plant-based protein and chia seed extract to leave your hair looking its best - without the need for heat styling.
In an interview with Marie Claire Australia in 2019, Aniston said: "I use an Olaplex hair mask once a week," and while she didn't name the exact product, the brand's No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask is one of their best-sellers, as is the No. 3 Hair Perfector Pre-Shampoo Treatment. Both products work to deeply nourish and repair the hair's bonds, whilst also imparting a healthy shine.
In the same interview, Aniston also added: "I often let my hair air-dry to avoid damage caused by hot styling tools." Easing up on heat styling is a great option if you're trying to boost shine or ward off broken strands, especially in the wintertime when our hair is already being exposed to harsher conditions.
If you can't do away with your hot tools, be sure to incorporate one of the best heat protectant sprays into your routine, as well as one of the best hair masks (like Aniston). We also recommend investing in a hot air styler, like the Shark FlexStyle or Dyson Airwrap, as they are a less intensive alternative to traditional straighteners and curling irons.
More recently, in an interview with InStyle, the actress revealed her weekly haircare routine. "I usually do a little self-care-Sunday situation. I do the shampoo, meaning the scalp scrub, a conditioner, the leave-in treatment, and then I’ll put that up in a little bun while it’s settling in and doing its magic."
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
