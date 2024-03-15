Reflective, glassy hair is everywhere right now - here's how to achieve the sheen

Achieving reflective, shiny hair is always something we're chasing, but this season, that covetable, glossy finish seems to be more in demand than ever - especially on the red carpet...

It should really come as no surprise that the SAG, BAFTA and BRIT Awards welcomed many a sleek and shimmering hairstyle - after all, the 2024 hair trends themselves have already promised the rise of everything, from "Syrup" blonde hair to grey-enhancing "Crystal Clear" blonde. And what is it that all of these growing trends have in common? Answer: Shine.

In the last few weeks alone, we've seen everyone from Brie Larson to Naomi Campbell, Helen Mirren and Jessica Chastain debuting gleaming tresses and naturally, we're looking to take notes...

Glossy hair is the achievable and luxe-finish we're loving for spring

While statement red hair and subtle "Taupe Brown" hair have been gaining momentum this season, there's another trend emerging that doesn't involve a trip to the salon - and works for any style, hair texture and colour.

Though there is sometimes a fine line between shiny and greasy-looking hair, when styled correctly, a high-shine finish can look so luxe. It's also very achievable - unlike some celebrity hairstyles and shades - and looks set to be the go-to finish this season, whether it's sleek bob hairstyles or perfectly defined curls.

This shift towards ultra-shiny hair also really couldn't come at a better time, the spring and summer months are often when we want that sun-reflecting shine the most and now, we have an endless supply of polished, celebrity-approved hairstyles to take inspiration from. It's also especially apt if you're looking for a simple but chic event hairstyle - particularly with wedding season approaching...

Our 3 shiny hair staples

Now, achieving naturally radiant hair can be a long road, though there are ultra-hydrating and reparative treatments out there, like Brazilian Blowouts and Hair Botox. That being said though, there are a few styling products that can afford you that reflective shine, smooth frizz and protect your hair from any further damage.

8 ultra-shiny celebrity hair looks to inspire

And if you're looking for yet more visual proof of how glamorous shiny hair can be - and to take a few styling tips - here are eight celebrity looks we've loved from the 2024 Awards circuit...

1. Brie Larson's side-swept hair

Offering us a perfect example of the honey-like Syrup Blonde hair trend, Brie Larson debuted a super sleek and glossy look at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

2. Naomi Campbell's glossy bob

No one pulls off a bob quite like Naomi Campbell and the glassy shine she's achieved is just jaw-dropping.

3. Da'Vine Joy Randolph sleek half-up-half-down

Da'Vine Joy Randolph's classic half-up-half-down 'do offers all the inspiration you need for a sleek and formal event look.

4. Jessica Chastain's straight hair

With not a hair out of place, Jessica Chastain's glimmering copper hair is truly enviable but achievable with a good shine-promoting product and one of the best hair straighteners.

5. Emma Stone's Up-do

Emma Stone's look from the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards also offers great inspo for a glassy but simple hairstyle - fit for both events and everyday.

6. Jennifer Lawrence's Syrup blonde hair

If you're currently sporting ultra-long hair, Jennifer Lawrence's glossy side-swept style is a must try.

7. Helen Mirren's Lob

If you're embracing your grey hair, Helen Mirren expertly proves how luxe the natural shade can look when paired with a ultra high-shine. We're also a big fan of her "Lob" hairstyle.

8. Michelle Yeoh's Glam curls

For those seeking a really glamorous look to replicate, allow us to point you in the direction of Michelle Yeoh's 2024 Golden Globes hairstyle. Yeoh opted for a timeless side-swept look, complete with shiny loose curls.