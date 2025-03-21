These two below-£10 hair products are a must for achieving Victoria Beckham's signature glossy look

Ever wanted to take a peek into Victoria Beckham's haircare arsenal? Well now you can as we've discovered the two affordable buys she relies on to ensure her hair is both lightweight and full of body and bounce.

Many of us know the feeling of endlessly trying to give limp strands a volume-boosting zhoosh all too well, whether we're washing our strands with the best shampoos for fine hair and relying on one of the best hot brushes. So, we're always in the market to take on board celebrity product recommendations, specifically getting an insight into how A-listers achieve their unfaltering voluminous locks.

From the Spice Girls days to the launch of her very own beauty brand back in 2019, which makes home to an array of stellar products (just take our Victoria Beckham Beauty team review for example), Victoria Beckham has always served us with beauty inspiration. However, one area the ex-singer is yet to expand into is the the world of haircare, which leaves us even more intrigued as to the products stashed away in her collection...

The two styling staples stashed away in Victoria Beckham's haircare arsenal

While you may expect Beckham's beauty collection to be made up entirely of luxurious high-end buys, the beauty mogul actually relies on two affordable sprays post-blowout to give her locks weightless volume - and both products boast an impressive average of 4.6 stars out of 5 on Amazon.

Victoria's Volumising Spray Wella Eimi Sugar Lift View at Amazon RRP: £9.50 Unlock the ultimate volume with Wella's Sugar Spray, a rich yet flexible spray that's infused with sugar to boost lift, shine and grip for styling. Simply spritz into damp strands before scrunching to create texture for an effortless look. Victoria's Hairspray L'Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Extra Strength Hairspray View at Amazon RRP: £9.99 Name a hairspray more iconic than L'Oréal's Elnett? However, this satin edition is a preferred choice for Victoria Beckham thanks to its lightweight feel yet medium hold. Not to mention, it also protects hair against the effects of humidity and imparts a healthy glossy finish.

Giving a rare insight into her beauty routine in an interview with Into The Gloss, Victoria Beckham lifted the lid on her go-to haircare and styling buys to achieve her voluminous yet low maintenance locks: "My hair is quite simple, really. I don’t do too much," she says. "Ken Paves, who is my best friend and hairdresser, is the only person that I let cut it. He is a genius," she adds.

(Image credit: Getty Images / LISA O'CONNOR / Contributor)

As for her strands, Beckham sticks to one philosophy in order to ensure her hair remains looking picture perfect: "When it comes to hair, the more volume the better," she admits.

That said, the fashion designer often seeks out lightweight formulas that will give her locks some oomph, without weighing them down: "I do not like to feel too much texture in my hair, so Ken has a very light touch on products - he’ll use Wella’s Sugar Lift hairspray and L'Oreal Paris’ Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold after a blowout."