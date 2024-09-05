The luxe hair oil Jennifer Aniston uses for her sleek, glossy bob is now on sale

With a nourishing and shine-enhancing formula, Jennifer Aniston's favoured hair oil is undoubtedly a stellar buy - especially for those with thirsty and frizzy strands. Oh, and it's currently on sale...

We're all on the same mission for healthy-looking locks, whether that means investing in the best hair treatment or hair styling products that reduce damage to your locks. And when we think of the ultimate healthy hair inspiration (especially when it comes to bobs) our mind immediately pans to Jennifer Aniston. From her iconic choppy layered cut to her sleek side-parted collarbone bob of recent years, Jen has been our unfaltering muse when we're looking to level up our locks.

So, of course, we had to take notes when we discovered the luxe hair oil she uses to achieve her silky strands. And, in even better news, it now has 24% off...

Jennifer Aniston's go-to Kérastase hair oil for her sleek and glossy bob

From the best hair products for humidity to the best heat protectant sprays, finding a staple styling product that tames your locks, keeps heat damage at bay and leaves a mirror-like shine can be a case of trial and error. If you're in the market for a hydrating treatment that revives the life of your locks, Jennifer Aniston's hair oil is a worthy addition to your haircare arsenal...

Speaking with Vogue, the actress' hairstylist Chris McMillan gave a rare insight into how he achieves Aniston's iconic high-shine bob. Most notably, McMillan shared how he uses the Kérastase Discipline Oléo-Relax Hair Oil, in combination with Shu Uemura's Ishi Sculpting Paste, to smooth and add grit to her strands, in turn allowing easy styling.

Aside from Aniston being a fan, this popular hair oil has also amassed nearly 3,000 stellar reviews on Amazon, so it's safe to say it's worth snapping up - even more so whilst it has over £11 off...

Kérastase Discipline Oléo-Relax Hair Oil View at Amazon RRP: £47 Designed to smooth naturally curly, frizzy and thick locks, this Discipline Oleo-Relax Hair Oil from Kérastase has moisture at its core. Enriched with essential oils, its formula not only restores your hair fibre but also invisibly seals your ends to withstand the effects of humidity and protect from heat damage. The result? Soft strands with a high-shine glossy finish that lasts all day.

Hair oils can be applied to both wet and dry hair to achieve different results. When applied to damp post-wash hair, oils work as an intensive leave-in treatment to help boost moisture for nourished and hydrated strands. Whereas, it can be used on dry hair before styling to reduce frizz, add shine and prevent breakage.