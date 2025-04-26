Sarah Jessica Parker just tried spring's favourite new wavy hair trend - and she gave it such a stylish twist
And just like that, Sarah Jessica Parker has officially hopped on board the 'Ghost Wave' hair trend for spring.
While tailored fringes and elegant updos will always have a place in our hearts, it's Sarah Jessica Parker's waves, with their chic and airy texture, that we'll be replicating all season long - and then some.
With the 2025 hair trends signalling a shift towards embracing and enhancing natural texture, we've seen many an effortless bob and tousled wave take centre stage. This spring, especially, piecey and barely-there bends - or Ghost Waves as they've also been dubbed - have been in high demand, with the likes of Sienna Miller and Keira Knightley all debuting takes on the look. Now, with Sarah Jessica Parker joining their ranks and putting her own cool, New York spin on it, we have a feeling this hairstyle will be sticking around well into the summer months, too. The effortlessness and apparent simplicity of her look feels so fresh and calls to us - and our inherent laziness when it comes to styling our strands.
So if you, like us, are seeking a low-maintenance but chic hairstyle to fall back on this season, here's why SJP's nonchalant waves get our vote - and how we would recommend recreating them...
Why Sarah Jessica Parker's waves are set to be our summertime go-to
Having already informed our spring nail colours (in case you missed it, Parker has ditched pastels in favour of a liquorice manicure), Sarah Jessica Parker has now supplied us with the ultimate, care-free hairstyle for the spring and summer months.
Pictured leaving the NBC Studios in New York City on April 21st, Parker radiated effortless chic in a pair of grey jeans, a classic black coat, sunglasses and of course, her hair styled in loose, softly tousled waves.
Her blonde hair featured soft S-like curves through the mid-section of her strands, which frame her face and create that coveted 'piece-y' effect whilst remaining very subtle. It offers that cool 'undone' feel, with no harsh shapes, but plenty of volume and texture. This particular style of wave is a great option if you have naturally straight her, let's say, and want to add quick interest throughout your lengths.
What endears us to this look is how easy and versatile it is. You can apply this 'piece-y' premise to short and long hair, and all you really need is one of the best straighteners or best hair wavers to pull it off.
How to recreate SJP's subtle waves
Speaking of which, we've rounded up a trio of products and tools to help you recreate Parker's tousled look.
RRP: £27
Shielding your hair when using hot styling tools is crucial, and the Aveda Heat Relief Mist, with its 97% naturally derived conditioning formula, is ranked top in our guide of the best heat protection sprays.
RRP: £139
To add subtle bends to your hair, you can either use a waver tool or straighteners. The Original ghd straighteners are a great multi-tasking tool to have in your kit as they can smooth, curl and wave your hair at an optimum styling temperature of 185°C. Simply twist the tongs up and down each strand, to create a gentle wave.
RRP: £12
Opt for Hair by Sam McKnight's Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist to instantly add that chic' undone' tousle to your hair. It adds grip and volume to your hair, minus any stickiness and imparts a gorgeous botanical scent.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, to pursue her passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee and probably online shopping...
