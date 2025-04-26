Sarah Jessica Parker just tried spring's favourite new wavy hair trend - and she gave it such a stylish twist

While tailored fringes and elegant updos will always have a place in our hearts, it's Sarah Jessica Parker's waves, with their chic and airy texture, that we'll be replicating all season long - and then some.

With the 2025 hair trends signalling a shift towards embracing and enhancing natural texture, we've seen many an effortless bob and tousled wave take centre stage. This spring, especially, piecey and barely-there bends - or Ghost Waves as they've also been dubbed - have been in high demand, with the likes of Sienna Miller and Keira Knightley all debuting takes on the look. Now, with Sarah Jessica Parker joining their ranks and putting her own cool, New York spin on it, we have a feeling this hairstyle will be sticking around well into the summer months, too. The effortlessness and apparent simplicity of her look feels so fresh and calls to us - and our inherent laziness when it comes to styling our strands.

So if you, like us, are seeking a low-maintenance but chic hairstyle to fall back on this season, here's why SJP's nonchalant waves get our vote - and how we would recommend recreating them...

Why Sarah Jessica Parker's waves are set to be our summertime go-to

Having already informed our spring nail colours (in case you missed it, Parker has ditched pastels in favour of a liquorice manicure), Sarah Jessica Parker has now supplied us with the ultimate, care-free hairstyle for the spring and summer months.

Pictured leaving the NBC Studios in New York City on April 21st, Parker radiated effortless chic in a pair of grey jeans, a classic black coat, sunglasses and of course, her hair styled in loose, softly tousled waves.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ James Devaney/GC Images)

Her blonde hair featured soft S-like curves through the mid-section of her strands, which frame her face and create that coveted 'piece-y' effect whilst remaining very subtle. It offers that cool 'undone' feel, with no harsh shapes, but plenty of volume and texture. This particular style of wave is a great option if you have naturally straight her, let's say, and want to add quick interest throughout your lengths.

What endears us to this look is how easy and versatile it is. You can apply this 'piece-y' premise to short and long hair, and all you really need is one of the best straighteners or best hair wavers to pull it off.

How to recreate SJP's subtle waves

Speaking of which, we've rounded up a trio of products and tools to help you recreate Parker's tousled look.