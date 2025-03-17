Ghost waves are the relaxed and 'undone' style we'll be seeing everywhere this spring

While last year's trends seemed to oscillate between bouncy Hollywood curls and ultra-sleek styles, this season offers some middle ground in the form of softly textured 'Ghost Waves.'

Say goodbye to high-maintenance looks and arduous styling, as the 2025 hair trends are signalling a shift towards simplicity; with minimalistic colours, bold cuts styled subtly (like the soft bell-bottom bob, for instance) and embracing natural textures all topping the list. Ghost waves are one such example of said shift, with their gentle S-shaped movement and perfectly undone feel. You can already see them gracing the red carpet and according to top hairstylist and trendforecaster, Tom Smith, their rise will continue long into spring.

So, whether you have naturally wavy hair or perhaps want to retire your best curling irons for the time being, here's how to achieve this relaxed and lived-in look...

What are ghost waves?

Unlike the large and glamorous curls we saw last year, ghost waves lean into subtlety. They're ideal for those with natural texture and waves but are also very easy to achieve both with and without heat.

Having pinpointed the trend, Tom Smith, international artist in residence at Billi Currie and International Creative Colour Director at evo, describes the style as: "Barely there waves that undulate in a soft ‘s’ shape rather than spirals or coils. An unexpectedly relaxed style for spring that can also be achieved with one’s natural texture if it falls into waves rather than coils."

(Image credit: Getty Images/John Nacion/Variety)

These flowing waves, while understated, bring a definite sense of coolness and edginess to a look. They're also very versatile, both in styling and suitability - as they work for an array of hair lengths and types. In fact, we've already seen these nonchalant waves worn in a myriad of ways by the likes of Keira Knightley and Cameron Diaz - but we'll get to that in a minute.

The suitability of ghost waves

Before we dive into all of the celebrity inspo, let's first discuss the overall suitability of ghost waves.

Versatility is one of the winning attributes of this hair trend. As Smith notes, they're ideal for daytime and casual occasions, "but can also add an edge of cool to a glamorous outfit or event."

Those with a naturally wavy hair texture will be able to achieve this effortless tousle easily, as will straight hair types, with the help of a hair waver (like Amika High Tide Deep Wave Hair Crimper), or by plaiting the hair whilst damp - for a heatless option.

For curly hair, "Doing a twist out on very textured hair will help to stretch out the natural texture and the same is true for those with curly hair.

"Twisting the hair with a little bit of nourishing product helps to stretch out natural curl and texture to make it looser. There is, of course, a limit as to how much you can manipulate one’s natural texture without the use of heat but overnight twists can do a lot."

How to style ghost waves?

Amika High Tide Deep Wave Hair Crimper View at Cult Beauty RRP: £115 Amika's High Tide crimper creates everything from soft beachy - or in this case, ghost - waves to ultra-smooth and defined S-shaped bends, with its trio of ceramic barrels. It's lightweight and easy to use. Living Proof Style Lab Air-Dry Styler View at Look Fantastic RRP: £27 If you're planning to air dry your hair and use a heatless waving method, a styling cream - like this one from Living Proof - is perfect. It works to enhance your natural texture, whilst smoothing frizz and flyaways. Its formula of algae-based polymer and bentonite clay, adds lasting hold without feeling crunchy or sticky and is suitable for every hair type. Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist View at Cult Beauty RRP: £28 To achieve that coveted 'undone' tousle, the Cool Girl Barely There texture mist is a must-have. It adds instant effortless movement and volume to your strands, whilst imparting a gorgeous botanical scent.

The beauty of these 'barely-there' waves is their simplicity. For straight and softly wavy strands, all you'll need is a hair waver and some frizz-smoothing products. Smith recommends a mermaid waver, specifically one with 3 barrels, before brushing the hair through with a wide-tooth comb. When using hot styling tools, always make sure to apply one of the best heat protectant sprays first and during.

For those who want to avoid heat, there are also a few other options. If you have natural waves, Smith says to, "air dry the hair with a supporting cream-based product to minimize fluff."

If not, you can secure, "your hair in loose braids or twists when it is 90% dry - or mist a leave-in conditioner onto dry hair before twisting. Leave for a couple of hours or overnight."

6 celebrity-approved ghost wave hairstyles

If you're tempted by this ghostly style but are unsure how it might look with your hair length and so on, we've rounded up six stylish references...

1. Cameron Diaz's long ghost waves

(Image credit: Getty Images/Stuart C. Wilson/Stringer)

Cameron Diaz is just one of the many celebs who are embracing subtle, undone waves this season. Worn with a classic middle parting, the soft s-shaped bends look so effortless on Diaz and have a certain French feel. They also complement her outfit perfectly, adding a touch of nonchalant chic, which we love.

2. Halle Berry's wavy bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

If you have a curlier hair type, you can follow Tom Smith's guidance and twist and stretch your strands out, to achieve a similarly soft and tousled look to Halle Berry's.

3.Keira Knightley's subtle ghost waves

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Samir Hussein/WireImage)

If you've already hopped on one of this season's many popular bob trends (from the soft bell-bottom bob to the collarbone bob) and are looking for a stylish way to style your new crop, follow Keira Knightley's lead with these soft ghost waves. The look feels chic, in part thanks to the simple middle parting - but also slightly edgy. Plus it's so easy to replicate with a waving tool.

4. Kristen Stewart's tousled waves

(Image credit: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison)

Cited by Smith as a great example of this trend, Kristen Stewart's cool and effortless strands are perfect for everyday wear - as they're not too 'done' but still add interest.

5. Sofia Boutella's ghost waves and fringe look

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gareth Cattermole)

Sofia Boutella's look proves that ghost waves and a full-fringe pair beautifully - especially when your hair is short. This hairstyle again, feels very French and chic but with a touch of modernity. It's elevated but not complicated to replicate.

6. Kristen Wiig's side-parted ghost waves

(Image credit: Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil)

If you've been loving the side-parting hair trend, Kristen Wiig's wavy bob is the look to go for. Changing your parting is one of the easiest ways to enhance or refresh your hairstyle and as we can see on Wiig, a side part and soft, ghost waves are the perfect combination.