This 'soft' twist on the bob promises chic, effortless texture for winter

While winter is set to usher in many new haircut and colour trends, there's one familiar-looking bob already making a comeback - but this time it has swapped drama for texture. Allow us to reacquaint you with the soft bell-bottom bob...

If you've stayed across the 2024 hair trends, you'll know that bobs have been one of the constants we've seen throughout the seasons - from the cowgirl bob to the effortless collarbone bob. This short hairstyle never really goes out of style but it does seem to get a reinvention every few months or so. The latest crop to undergo a makeover is summer's statement bell-bottom bob, which was a red carpet favourite but perhaps not the most versatile for everyday occasions.

This softer approach is set to give the bell-like bob a second wind in the colder months, thanks to its chic texture and 'undone' appeal...

What is the Soft Bell-Bottom bob?

Having coined the look, trend forecaster, artist in residence at Billi Currie and International Creative Colour Director at evo Hair, Tom Smith describes it as being ideal for those "not willing to embrace the full bell-bottom silhouette."

The original played off a classic blunt cut but saw the ends turned up into an outward flick - affording that bell shape. And while it was still a popular pick earlier this year (with stars like Emma Stone and Kelly Rowland sporting the statement 'do), Smith says that with winter approaching, "We have a surge of more textured versions flooding in, for a more wearable alternative."

As for how the original and soft iterations differ, "The shape and haircut required are very similar but the texture is more ruffled and undone - and leaves the shape appearing choppier and more undone," explains Smith.

Who should get the Soft Bell-Bottom bob?

As it's softer than the original bell-bottom bob, Smith says this cut will suit, "those who like to be aligned with the trends but in a way that feels authentic to them and quite wearable," adding that it's especially great, "for those who enjoy a short-mid length style and who tend to like their hair with more volume and movement."

How to style the Soft Bell Bottom bob

To achieve this tousled, bouncy bob look, Smith says: "The hair should be cut around the jaw length and styled with a soft wave then shaken out and can be worn loose or with one side tucked behind the ear."

Like the original bell-bottom style, Smith notes that "the ends should still pop out a bit but in an understated and more subtle way."

The cut also works with layers, if you're looking to add extra movement and bounce: "Choppy, long layers will help achieve the texture, but keep the ends blunt to ensure the correct silhouette." Equally, if you're someone who already has a blunt cut, Smith suggests growing your hair out until it hits your shoulders, as this will make it easier to achieve that 'flipped-out silhouette', but adds that, "if your hair feels heavy, some light choppy layering will make it easier to get movement and bounce in the style."

If you have finer hair and are looking to achieve and maintain this soft texture, Smith recommends that you style your hair, "with a loose wave using your straightening irons or curling tong and add styling powder -like evo haze or a dry texture spray - to get long-lasting volume."

4 A-listers who wear the soft bell-bottom bob

If you're tempted by this understated take on the classic bob but are unsure of how it might look or how to style it, we've rounded up several famous faces who can lend some visual aid...

1. Kristen Wiig's tousled bob look

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gilbert Flores/Variety)

For shorter lengths, Kristen Wiig's gently waved look is the perfect reference. It still boasts that classic bell-bottom flick but is styled in a more subtle and wearable way. We also love how the side parting frames her face and jawline.

2. Kelly Rowland's elevated Bell-Bottom bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer)

For a slightly more polished look, you can follow Kelly Rowland's lead by softly curling the ends of your hair. Again, the side parting really elevates this look and the curls still afford that signature bell-like flick but in less of a statement way than the original trend.

3. Gemma Arterton's wispy bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/Mike Marsland)

If you're a fan of that French bob-style, wispy texture, Gemma Arterton's hair is the perfect inspiration picture to show your hairdresser. It's more 'undone' than the other looks in this list and is perfect for both everyday and more formal settings - as Arterton proves.

Charlize Theron's wavy Bell-bottom bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/David Crotty/Stringer)

Charlize Theron's softly flicked-out bob is another example of how effortless and low-maintenance this style is. With just a few subtle waves, her strands look intentional but lived-in.