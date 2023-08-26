Kate Middleton’s throwback leopard print skirt is a masterclass in making the bold print work for any occasion

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Catherine, Princess of Wales is celebrated around the world for her style. She’s mastered a certain look, always navigating within both current trends and a sense of timelessness. However, in this throwback photo from early 2020, we were surprised to see the now Princess wearing a maxi leopard print skirt – a much bolder print than anything we’ve become accustomed to seeing her wear.

Kate Middleton once rocked a full length leopard print skirt in a departure from her usual style – but she still managed to make it look royal-worthy

While it might seem implausible, leopard print has been worn by other royals before – even the late Queen Elizabeth II (and you HAVE to see the photo below)

Leopard print – like marmite – seems to elicit a love or hate reaction from people.

There are those who adore the bold pattern, and we can thank the likes of Shania Twain and Mel B aka Scary Spice for making it such a pop culture print.

And while it’s a fun print worthy of celebrating, it’s not something you’d necessarily expect to be seen worn by a royal.

However, Kate Middleton did just that for an appearance back in early 2020 (before Covid shut the world down!) and her look is a great lesson in making the loud print more suitable for versatile occasions.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess hasn’t worn the print very often, so it’s really fun to see her playing with different styles as she crouches down and chats to children wearing the flowy skirt.

While Kate showcased leopard print in a more subtle way, she’s actually not the only member of the Royal Family who has been known to favour the feline print.

Princess Diana rocked a full leopard print halter dress while enjoying a vacation in 1990.

Diana’s dress was much louder than Kate’s dress, but the difference was Diana wasn’t taking part in an official engagement.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But that’s not to say other royals haven’t worn the print while out and about on the clock – and this includes the late Queen Elizabeth herself.

Of course, Her Majesty was famous for her bright and bold ensembles, a choice she made for selfless, sweet reasons which proved her natural ease at being a leader.

But nothing could have prepared us for the leopard fur coat she wore in an undated throwback photo.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While we haven’t seen the current Princess of Wales revisit the animal print recently, there are signs that the royal family are going back to a more playful outlook when it comes to the clothes they wear on official duties.

Earlier this year, Queen Camilla sported a jazzy leopard print shirt underneath a sturdy jacket.

We love how Kate made the skirt work for an official engagement, but it could easily be worn for a social setting too.

If you're after a similarly versatile leopard print look, we've found some available to buy right now - perfect for the in-between transition to autumn!