Queen Camilla’s jazzy leopard print shirt and bold gold earrings proves the senior royal is eager to make a statement

Queen Camilla’s jazzy leopard print shirt and bold gold earrings proved the senior royal is eager to make a statement.

The Queen opted for an amazing blend of classic and eye-catching pieces for a busy day of engagements in Wiltshire and Bath on January 25.

Her leopard print shirt and gold and black earrings were a stylish touch as she undertook engagements close to her heart.

Stepping out on January 25, the Queen Consort traveled to Wiltshire where she still owns her countryside home, Ray Mill House. Queen Camilla paid a visit to the village of Lacock and met members of the local community including the congregation of St Cyriac’s Church, where her daughter Laura got married. Though this wasn’t her only trip that day as earlier on she arrived in Bath to see the new offices of the Royal Osteoporosis Society (opens in new tab). This charity is a cause incredibly close to the Queen’s heart and she has been involved with and supporting them since 1994.

During her visit, the royal spoke with staff, volunteers and the helpline team and also attended a reception at the Guildhall. And for this busy day, Queen Camilla’s jazzy leopard-print shirt and bold earrings made a serious statement.

(Image credit: Photo by Polly Thomas/Getty Images)

Though many fans might not have spotted the animal-print touch to her overall look there were glimpses of the bold choice in many photos taken throughout the day. Queen Camilla opted to wear this shirt underneath a smart, coffee-colored coat with subtle puffed shoulders and a tie-waist design.

This flattering overcoat was the perfect choice to pair with what seem to be warm brown leather gloves and suede boots, with a complimentary neutral-toned skirt.

(Image credit: Photo by Finnbarr Webster - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In certain snaps the Queen Consort was also seen adding an extra layer of warmth on this chilly January day with a cream scarf. Though Queen Camilla’s leopard-print shirt wasn’t the only touch of fun in this elegant outfit as she also wore amazing gold and black earrings.

It’s well known that Queen Camilla will miss out on some of the late Queen Elizabeth’s jewelry because she’s declared “nothing’s going to pierce” her ears. Though these clip-on beauties with their bright gold tone and black gemstone added another touch of glamor to her look.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

Queen Camilla’s jazzy leopard print shirt and gold earring combination alongside more classic, neutral pieces were the perfect choice for such an important day. The Queen has long been a supporter of the Royal Osteoporosis Society which is the UK’s largest national charity committed to improving bone health and beating osteoporosis.

Osteoporosis is a condition that causes bones to lose strength and break more easily. Queen Camilla's mother and grandmother were both affected by osteoporosis during their lives.

(Image credit: Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Opening up to Gloria Hunniford on the BBC in 2021, Queen Camilla shared a poignant insight into what her mother, Rosalind Shand, went through before her passing in 1994.

“I remember when a friend of hers came in one day just to give her a hug, her rib broke. It was as bad as that," Her Majesty explained.

The senior royal has been the charity’s patron since 1997 and this recent visit to their offices and attending the reception likely meant a lot to Queen Camilla.