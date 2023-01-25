Zara Tindall shares struggle to get her 'body back' after having three kids

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Zara Tindall has shared her struggles with getting her body "back" after having three children with husband Mike.

Zara and Mike Tindall share daughters Mia, nine, and Lena, four, plus one-year-old son, Lucas, with the family-of-five residing at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire.

Now, Olympic equestrian Zara has opened up on how having children impacted her life in sport and the changes it made to her body.

Zara, who is a world champion horse rider, appeared on husband Mike's new YouTube series, Mike Drop, to chat about how having three children impacted her life within the competitive sport.

Opening up about getting back into riding after becoming a mom for the first time in 2014, Zara told her husband, "It was hard getting your body back when you've been riding for 25 years, and then your body is just completely not doing that.

"But she was along for the ride as well, she was very much taken around to the shows, which is kind of easier when you have one," Zara added, speaking of how her first daughter, Mia, fitted into her riding lifestyle.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Going onto describe the mental challenges of balancing life as a mom, caring for her kids, and throwing herself into her beloved sport, Zara, who is the late Queen Elizabeth's eldest granddaughter, added, "I found it hard getting myself back to it. Mentally, you feel guilty as a mother leaving your child to go and do something else."

Recalling her return to her work and how rugby pro Mike was left at home on dad duty, Zara laughed, "I had to ring you everyday to make sure you were doing the right thing.

"But you do feel guilt, I feel guilty all of the time but that's just an aspect of my life now."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hinting that another Olympic appearance may be on the cards for her in the future, Zara, who won a silver medal in London 2012, told Mike, "I mean, I'd love to win an Olympic gold so that's probably driving me at the moment. I'd love to go to another Olympics."

Zara takes after both her late grandmother, the Queen, and her mother, Princess Anne, when it comes to horses.

All three of the royals share a life-long love of horses and riding, with Princess Anne boasting an impressive equestrian career, too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Doting mom Zara welcomed her youngest little one into the world in March 2021, naming Lucas Philip Tindall after her late grandfather, Prince Philip.

Baby Lucas arrived dramatically on the bathroom floor of Zara and Mike's home, with proud dad Mike sharing details of their son's birth during his The Good, The Bad And The Rugby podcast.

"As we got our stuff to go to hospital, she got out of the bath, she could barely stand, she was shaking," he said, adding, "The midwife was like 'she’s not making the hospital'."

Recalling how he grabbed two mats from the gym for Zara to lay on, Mike joked that Zara almost "choked him to death" during her painful labour.