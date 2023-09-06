Pippa Middleton’s mint green off-shoulder dress and white clutch was a match made in heaven and it deserves another chance to shine

Pippa Middleton's mint green off-shoulder dress is beautiful. Seen here she attends Men's Final Day at the Wimbledon 2019 Tennis Championships
(Image credit: Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images via Getty)
Pippa Middleton’s mint green off-shoulder dress and white clutch was a match made in style heaven and it definitely deserves another chance to shine! 

There are certain annual events in the royal calendar which all fashion fans know will mean the likes of the Princess of Wales, Queen Camilla and Princess Anne pulling out all the stops style-wise. Many of the most iconic of Kate’s dresses have been pulled out for occasions like garden parties at Buckingham Palace and Royal Ascot. However, it’s not just the royals themselves who showcase some beautiful looks on these event days. The future Queen Consort’s sister Pippa Middleton is a regular at Wimbledon like Kate and over the years she’s worn some pretty special outfits.

Pippa Middleton’s mint green off-shoulder dress and white clutch bag was one of our stand-out favourites. Opting for a pastel colour that couldn’t be more stunning in the warmer months, she wore the Rome Dress by Tephi during a hot day at the tennis back in 2017. 

Pippa Middleton attends day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)
Rome Dress in Pale Green | £385 ($482) | Tephi

Pippa Middleton's green dress is a stunning design by Tephi and also comes in a coral pink. It features sleek spaghetti straps, a central skirt split and is crafted from 100% silk, making it an extra luxurious option for big events and special evenings out.

Highlighting how timeless the Princess of Wales’ sister’s fashion truly is, this particular design is still available now. Tephi has even designed a Rome 2 dress with slightly different sleeves in the same soft green shade too, but the spaghetti straps and tie off-shoulder sleeves of Pippa’s dress make this especially stand-out.

Crafted from 100% silk, the skirt features a central split that adds another point of detail to the overall look. Pippa Middleton’s mint green off-shoulder dress has a flattering fit-and-flare silhouette reminiscent of her black crochet dress from six years earlier. 

The sweetheart neckline is incredibly elegant and makes this dress perfect for the warmer months or an early autumn heatwave like the UK is currently experiencing. 

Pippa Middleton attends day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

And although she’s often worn hats to watch tennis in the summer, this time Pippa went without and accessorised with a pair of tortoiseshell Zanzan sunglasses. 

She finished off the look with a white-toned fold-over style clutch bag with a statement tassel. This gorgeous bag looked big enough for the essentials whilst still being relatively dainty and the neutral shade perfectly complemented the fresh green tone of Pippa’s dress. 

Her shoe choice - matching white two-strap sandals - also worked well with the overall dreamy pastel colour palette and Pippa kept things paired-back with her jewellery too. She chose stud earrings and a watch and left her long brunette waves loose around her shoulders. 

Pippa Middleton attends day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Whilst Pippa Middleton’s mint green off-shoulder dress is a lovely option for warm weather days it’s also a great choice for special occasions. Layer up with a white blazer and closed-toe heels for an evening party or wedding or make this more casual with a linen shirt or denim jacket and trainers.

Get Pippa Middleton's look

Calvin Klein Jeans Off Shoulder Mini Dress

RRP: £67.50 ($84.73)| With a classic A-line shape, cold-shoulder style and adjustable straps, this gorgeous green mini dress is ideal for the early autumn heatwave and any warm weather holidays. The sweet floral pattern makes this even more feminine and it can easily be layered up with a denim jacket or cardigan.

Crepe Tie Detail Midi Slip Dress
RRP: £40 ($50) | If you love the fresh pastel tone of Pippa Middleton's green dress but aren't as sure about the off-shoulder detail then this could be what you've been looking for. Featuring an elegant midi hemline, this strappy dress has a scoop neck and would be a lovely occasionwear piece.

Satin V-Neck Midaxi Slip Dress
RRP: £49.50 ($62) | With a beautiful sheen, this pale green satin midaxi slip dress is a great way to put a more evening-wear spin on Pippa Middleton's green dress. It has adjustable straps and a tie detail at the back and can be worn with a blazer and heels for a super glamorous look.

