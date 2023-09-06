Princess Beatrice and Edo Mapelli Mozzi reveal hearts are filled with 'so much happiness' as they make exciting announcement

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi have made an exciting announcement
published

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi have made an exciting announcement on social media, and fans are rushing to congratulate the royal couple.

On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, Princess Beatrice's husband Edo took to Instagram to share an exciting announcement with the world. He revealed that his younger brother was now engaged to his girlfriend Chelsea and the pair would soon be tying the knot!

"🌟 So happy for my little bro Alby and Chelsea! 💍 Finding that special someone is truly the greatest blessing in life. Your engagement news fills my heart with so much happiness. Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, and endless adventures! ❤️," read the post from Edoardo.

This means that Princess Beatrice will soon be welcoming a new family member in the form of a sister-in-law, and her children will be welcoming a new aunt! Edo and Beatrice have two children, Wolf who is Edo's son from a previous relationship and is now Princess Beatrice's stepson, and a daughter named Sienna who was born in September 2021.

Although the Princess and her husband are very private they have shared some brief insights into their relationship. On their wedding anniversary this year, Edo shared a photograph of his wife with a gushing caption that read, "Happy wedding anniversary to the most beautiful wife in the world. I am so grateful for every moment we have shared, every challenge we have overcome, and every dream we have pursued together. I love you more than words can say, and I can't wait to celebrate many more anniversaries with you. Xx"

When it comes to their children, neither Edo nor Beatrice have shared many images. However, Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie shared a sweet image of her son August with Sienna, who are cousins, when they visited London Zoo.

Revealing more about the private family, Sarah Ferguson revealed Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna has established a hilarious role in the family. Fergie revealed, "She's the controller of Granny and Grandpa right now, I can safely tell you that,” Sarah laughingly revealed, per Hello!"When I'm following her, she looks just like Beatrice."

"She does the same thing as Beatrice. Beatrice is a Leo and it's taken me right the way back to following Beatrice around, literally mini-me. Off she goes, hunting for ducks and walking through puddles, the rain on her head, and then sings 'Raindrops keep falling on my head…plop',” Sarah added about her granddaughter. 

