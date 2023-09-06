Princess Beatrice and Edo Mapelli Mozzi reveal hearts are filled with 'so much happiness' as they make exciting announcement
Princess Beatrice and her husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi have made an exciting announcement on social media as their family expands
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Princess Beatrice and her husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi have made an exciting announcement on social media, and fans are rushing to congratulate the royal couple.
- Princess Beatrice and her husband Edo have been married for the past three years since their wedding in 2020.
- The Princess's husband has just taken to social media to share some exciting news about their expanding family.
- In other royal news, King Charles’ heartbreak as he must make difficult decision over whether to uphold royal tradition
On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, Princess Beatrice's husband Edo took to Instagram to share an exciting announcement with the world. He revealed that his younger brother was now engaged to his girlfriend Chelsea and the pair would soon be tying the knot!
"🌟 So happy for my little bro Alby and Chelsea! 💍 Finding that special someone is truly the greatest blessing in life. Your engagement news fills my heart with so much happiness. Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, and endless adventures! ❤️," read the post from Edoardo.
A post shared by Edo Mapelli Mozzi (@edomapellimozzi)
A photo posted by on
This means that Princess Beatrice will soon be welcoming a new family member in the form of a sister-in-law, and her children will be welcoming a new aunt! Edo and Beatrice have two children, Wolf who is Edo's son from a previous relationship and is now Princess Beatrice's stepson, and a daughter named Sienna who was born in September 2021.
Although the Princess and her husband are very private they have shared some brief insights into their relationship. On their wedding anniversary this year, Edo shared a photograph of his wife with a gushing caption that read, "Happy wedding anniversary to the most beautiful wife in the world. I am so grateful for every moment we have shared, every challenge we have overcome, and every dream we have pursued together. I love you more than words can say, and I can't wait to celebrate many more anniversaries with you. Xx"
When it comes to their children, neither Edo nor Beatrice have shared many images. However, Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie shared a sweet image of her son August with Sienna, who are cousins, when they visited London Zoo.
A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)
A photo posted by on
Revealing more about the private family, Sarah Ferguson revealed Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna has established a hilarious role in the family. Fergie revealed, "She's the controller of Granny and Grandpa right now, I can safely tell you that,” Sarah laughingly revealed, per Hello!"When I'm following her, she looks just like Beatrice."
"She does the same thing as Beatrice. Beatrice is a Leo and it's taken me right the way back to following Beatrice around, literally mini-me. Off she goes, hunting for ducks and walking through puddles, the rain on her head, and then sings 'Raindrops keep falling on my head…plop',” Sarah added about her granddaughter.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
What position is best to sleep in hot weather? Sleep experts reveal top tips for the heatwave
Knowing what position is best to sleep in hot weather can be the difference between a good night's sleep and a bad one. Here, experts reveal the ones to try and why
By Grace Walsh Published
-
Susanna Reid skipped work after she wowed on the NTA red carpet in scarlet ruffled gown and on-trend wavy bob
Susanna Reid's scarlet ruffled gown was a total showstopper at the NTAs
By Laura Harman Published
-
Princess Beatrice's naughty ways caught by Princess Diana in hilarious throwback TikTok
Fans are loving how Princess Diana didn’t miss a trick from the mischievous young Beatrice
By Jack Slater Published
-
This royal pair have been praised for embracing ‘imperfections’ – and we totally love how they turned criticism into a charitable act
The royal siblings often fly under the radar compared to more senior members
By Jack Slater Published
-
Princess Beatrice’s ‘magical’ birthday outfit accessory revealed - and it’s a family favourite!
Princess Beatrice’s ‘magical’ birthday outfit accessory perfectly tied into the theme of the day and was revealed by the Duchess of York
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna’s ‘favourite thing ever’ all down to ‘force of nature’ King Charles
Sienna’s 'favourite thing ever' has been revealed by the Duchess of York and she's credited King Charles for his 'vision'
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna establishes hilarious role in the family - and she takes after someone pretty special
Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna has apparently got personality traits that remind Sarah Ferguson of someone very important in her life
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The £1.5million gift the Queen once gave to two of her grandkids - but they didn't even get to use it
The late Queen Elizabeth II once gave two of her granddaughters a pricey gift
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
The only adult member of the Royal Family who hasn’t worn a tiara yet - and it makes total sense!
Only one adult member of the immediate Royal Family hasn't worn a tiara yet and there's one occasion where it's expected to happen
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The rare role held by Princess Beatrice and Queen Camilla that sets them apart from their fellow royals
There's a role held by Princess Beatrice and Queen Camilla alone of all the royal women though their experiences are likely quite different
By Emma Shacklock Published